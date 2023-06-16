‘Dilemma’ over Elgin fence – does it deter or encourage crime?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Dilemma’ over Elgin fence – does it deter or encourage crime?

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor Derek Ross felt the Springfield Road fence could reduce crime rather than increase it. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Councillors have approved a retrospective planning application for a fence in Elgin – against recommendations.

Officers felt the height of the fence, around 6ft (1.8m), would reduce visibility to open ground at the back of the property on Springfield Road, that could increase crime.

They also said it was not in keeping with the character of the area.

However, in his application the home owner said he had put the fence up to deter criminal activity.

‘Dilemma’

There were incidents where litter was thrown in, and his dog could not be left outside as children would toss food at it.

Also on several occasions his pet had been let out of the garden.

On top of that there were problems with pub goers going in and relieving themselves.

A CCTV camera was also installed to deter crime.

Members of Moray Council local review body considered the application on appeal on Thursday (15 June).

Councillor Neil Cameron.

Councillor for Heldon and Laich Neil Cameron said he was in a “dilemma” over the fence application.

He said: “They obviously have concerns about their own welfare and property, which has been the victim of criminal activity.”

Councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith said the retrospective nature of the application was “regrettable”.

But he put forward the motion to approve it as he felt it was “in keeping” with the area.

‘Very subjective’

That was seconded by member for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.

He said: “I think it’s very, very subjective.

“I would have thought we would have had a police report saying the fence didn’t comply with surveillance on order to reduce crime.

“I think it’s possibly reducing crime rather than increasing it.”

Councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

However councillor for Forres Draeyk Van Der Horn felt it was a departure from policy.

He said: “Looking around that area, it is a significantly higher fence than other properties, be that hedges, walls or other forms of fencing.

“While I appreciate obvious concerns that the applicant has, but by creating this higher fence it does mean that there’s fewer eyes on the street.

“And in the apparent gain to have private safety, it has an implication on the general neighbourhood.”

Reduced visibility

He put forward a proposal to reject the application for 94 Springfield Road, and was seconded by Buckie councillor Sonya Warren.

But members voted by five to three in favour of it.

There was one abstention.

For more Elgin news and updates, join our Facebook group.

