‘Dilemma’ over Elgin fence – does it deter or encourage crime?

Councillors have approved a retrospective planning application for a fence in Elgin – against recommendations.

Officers felt the height of the fence, around 6ft (1.8m), would reduce visibility to open ground at the back of the property on Springfield Road, that could increase crime.

They also said it was not in keeping with the character of the area.

However, in his application the home owner said he had put the fence up to deter criminal activity.

‘Dilemma’

There were incidents where litter was thrown in, and his dog could not be left outside as children would toss food at it.

Also on several occasions his pet had been let out of the garden.

On top of that there were problems with pub goers going in and relieving themselves.

A CCTV camera was also installed to deter crime.

Members of Moray Council local review body considered the application on appeal on Thursday (15 June).

Councillor for Heldon and Laich Neil Cameron said he was in a “dilemma” over the fence application.

He said: “They obviously have concerns about their own welfare and property, which has been the victim of criminal activity.”

Councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith said the retrospective nature of the application was “regrettable”.

But he put forward the motion to approve it as he felt it was “in keeping” with the area.

‘Very subjective’

That was seconded by member for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.

He said: “I think it’s very, very subjective.

“I would have thought we would have had a police report saying the fence didn’t comply with surveillance on order to reduce crime.

“I think it’s possibly reducing crime rather than increasing it.”

However councillor for Forres Draeyk Van Der Horn felt it was a departure from policy.

He said: “Looking around that area, it is a significantly higher fence than other properties, be that hedges, walls or other forms of fencing.

“While I appreciate obvious concerns that the applicant has, but by creating this higher fence it does mean that there’s fewer eyes on the street.

“And in the apparent gain to have private safety, it has an implication on the general neighbourhood.”

Reduced visibility

He put forward a proposal to reject the application for 94 Springfield Road, and was seconded by Buckie councillor Sonya Warren.

But members voted by five to three in favour of it.

There was one abstention.

