Funding bids for WW2 airfield regeneration and Stromness creative arts hub backed by Orkney councillors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Funding bids for WW2 airfield regeneration and Stromness creative arts hub backed by Orkney councillors

Applications given the thumbs-up to go on to second stage of funding bid.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Stromness
The control tower at HMS Tern. Image used with permission from the Birsay Heritage Trust.

Orkney council backs bids for WW2 airfield and Stromness creative arts hub to get funding

Councillors in Orkney have given their backing for funding to be given to the regeneration of World War 2 airfield and the establishment of a creative hub in Stromness.

Members of the council’s community development fund sub-committee met to view two applications.

The Birsay Heritage Trust is trying to secure £760,000 which would go towards the regeneration of the RNAS Tern airfield at Twatt, in Orkney’s West Mainland.

The improvements would see the airfield made more able to accommodate visitors and utilise renewable energy sources.

Meanwhile, the Pier Arts Centre, in Stromness is asking for quite a lot more for – £1,608,000.

This would help them set up a creative hub in the town’s empty former post office building, in Victoria Street.

This would be used by locals and visitors alike.

Third time the charm?

It would offer a space to learn, hold creative activities and as short-term accommodation.

These organisations are making a bid to get money through the Regeneration Capital Grand Fund (RCGF) which the Scottish Government distributes by working with councils in a two-stage process.

The application stage viewed by councillors today is just the first of those two stages.

A report to the sub-committee recommended that the Creative Hub should be prioritised for funding, but said both projects are worthwhile.

Ultimately councillors said both applications should to the next stage which is expected to have its deadline in November.

In both cases, the total costs of the project are much more that is being asked for through the RCGF.

So, securing this funding would only be part of the jigsaw.

This is the third time the Birsay Heritage Trust and the Pier Arts Centre have tried to get money for these projects.

They have both applied to the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund in the previous two years.

Only the Creative Hub project made it to the second stage before but ultimately didn’t get the funding in the end.

Altering their applications, they will be hoping to secure some of the £25m to be distributed through the fund.

‘Orkney has missed out’

Councillors were broadly supportive of both projects getting funding.

Councillor Leslie Manson said they were “two really good projects” that everyone in the room would love to see progress.

However, Orkney’s council leader James Stockan noted that Orkney hasn’t had much luck getting funding through this fund.

He said: “We have not had support from the RCGF for many years in Orkney.

“There has been a very good distribution to the Western Isles and other places in Scotland. We have been one of the poorest places in capturing this funding .”

However, Orkney has benefitted from the RCGF more recently than the council leader  remembered.

Two Orkney projects have so far been successful in getting funds through it.

The Orkney Research and Innovation Campus got £500,000 back during the 2017/18 phase.

More recently, “The Pund” community resource project in North Ronaldsay also got £985,460 through the RCGF.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City manager Ross Draper with midfielder Russell Dingwall, who has signed a new three-year contract. Image: Elgin City FC
Delight for Elgin City as midfield ace Russell Dingwall signs new three-year contract
Five young people pose with their drinks at the Midsummer Beer Happening.
GALLERY: Packed crowds in Stonehaven for first night of Midsummer Beer Happening
Nigg oil terminal.
End of an era at decades-old Nigg oil terminal
Post Thumbnail
McLaren’s Artura storms the hybrid scene
Brian Irvine celebrates following Aberdeen's vital win over Dundee United in 1995. Image: SNS
Brian Irvine says Ross County can draw inspiration from Aberdeen's bounce after great escape…
Kev, centre, says thank you to his four nurse saviours - from left, Zoe Meldrum, Menna Forgrieve, Donna Duncan and Megan McLeod. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Miracle on the A93: Cardiac arrest cyclist saved by FOUR passing nurses
Action pics from Scotland v USA in the final Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture. Scotland's Michael Leask. CR0037374 17/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Cricket: Aberdonian Michael Leask's belief as Scotland prepare for World Cup qualifier
AEL founder Graeme Mackie. Image: Gramite PR
Aberdeen firm AEL notches up higher sales in key global markets
Huntly referee Mike Ritchie was Scotland's only referee at the six-a-side World Cup in Germany. Image: Leisure Leagues.
Huntly football referee Mike Ritchie takes to international stage - at six-a-side World Cup
Fergus Ewing
Fergus Ewing calls on NHS Highland to pay Inverness hospital workers what they're owed…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]