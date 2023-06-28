£1.5m earmarked by Moray Council for Cloddach bridge replacement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

£1.5m earmarked by Moray Council for Cloddach bridge replacement

The sum matches the amount announced by the UK Government earlier this year to fund the span near Birnie to the south of Elgin.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Council has earmarked £1.5m to replace Cloddach bridge. Image: Moray Council
Moray Council has earmarked £1.5m to replace Cloddach bridge. Image: Moray Council

Moray Council will spend £30,000 to see if it is worth putting together a business case to replace Cloddach bridge.

And £1.5 million from an underspend on bridge repairs is earmarked to potentially fund a replacement for the crossing.

But the decision to ring-fence the money is expected to incur loan charges of around £100,000.

£1.5m for Cloddach bridge

Concerns were raised at meeting of the full council that other projects seen as a greater priority for the council could suffer.

Councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter wanted the total cost of the bridge – estimated at around £3 million – to come from Westminster.

He also called for the cost of the initial investigations and a £150,000 business case to be included.

Mr Leadbitter said: “The UK Government has prioritised Cloddach bridge out with the council’s strategic priorities.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
Councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“If the UK Government chooses to prioritise it, they should fund it in its entirety and not at the expense of bridges serving communities across Moray.”

He added it felt as if the administration was making decisions on the hoof that could compromise the financial situation of the council.

However members voted by 14 to 10 in favour of pursuing the pre-feasibility study for the bridge.

They also voted by the same numbers to earmark the £1.5 million underspend for the project.

Priority for the community

That came despite a warning from chief financial officer Lorraine Paisey it would be a risk for the council.

Councillor for Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae backed the move to spend the money on the bridge.

He said: “The community have been very active in campaigning and lobbying.

“And we have to deal with Scottish Government priorities that are not fully funded.”

Councillor of Fochabers Lhanbryde Marc Macrae. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Heldon and Laich councillor Bridget Mustard called for the underspend to be put towards Cloddach bridge.

She said: “Although this is not a priority within the capital plan, it’s a priority for the community.”

The pre-feasibility study and the business case will be a cost to the council.

Cloddach bridge has been closed to cars and vans since February 2022.

However it can be used by pedestrians and cyclists.

Financial risk

In February councillors decided against spending just over £30,000 to look at options for opening the span to vehicles up to three tonnes.

The local authority has to find £19 million over the next two years to balance the budget.

Closure of the bridge has caused difficulties for residents including increased journey times for pupils going to school in Elgin.

There are also fears police, ambulance and fire services face problems getting to emergency situations.

Cloddach bridge has been closed to cars and vans since February 2022. Image: Moray Council

Reopening the span to vehicles would bring an economic benefit of £74,000 a year to the area.

However the bridge is seen as low priority for repair, as the maximum diversion for people getting to Elgin from Birnie is six miles.

Also the road is not designated as a critical route as there were fewer than 7,000 vehicle movements on it a day.

The condition of Cloddach bridge has deteriorated over the last two decades.

In 2001 a 7.5 tonne weight restriction was applied. That was lowered to three tonnes in 2019.

Then a two metre height restriction was put in to stop non-compliant vehicles from crossing.

But it was repeatedly hit by drivers in the months before it was closed to motorists.

If the bridge is deemed to be unsafe it will be closed and demolished.

That would cost £333,500.

