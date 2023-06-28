David Wilson happy to be back in Peterhead fold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Wilson happy to be back in Peterhead fold

The defender was given a new two-year contract this summer by co-managers Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown.

By Callum Law
David Wilson in action during Peterhead's friendly against Buckie Thistle
David Wilson is thankful Peterhead’s new managers Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown have faith in him as they try to rebuild.

The defender was signed for the Blue Toon by Jim McInally in September 2021, but last season it looked like his time at Balmoor might be up.

McInally’s replacement in the dugout, David Robertson, allowed Wilson to leave on loan to Inverurie Locos in February.

But when Strachan and Brown succeeded Robertson in April one of their first priorities was to secure the 23-year-old on a new two-year contract.

Wilson said: “It was pleasing that the managers wanted to keep me. Last season was a season like no other really and everyone at the club would probably say that.

“Once Ryan and Jordon got the job I definitely wanted to come back and they wanted me so it was perfect.

“Things were sorted out quickly and it means I can focus on the next couple of years and hopefully try to help Peterhead get back up to League One.”

Cause for optimism

Peterhead got their pre-season preparations underway on Tuesday night with a 3-2 loss in a friendly against Buckie Thistle.

As they get ready for the League Cup group stage, which starts on July 15, and their league campaign, which gets underway on August 5, Wilson is optimistic.

After the disappointment of being relegated from League One last term and winning only three of 36 league games the former Elgin City player is keen to change the fortunes of the Buchan side.

He added: “I think we’ve got a good squad in place and they’ve managed to make signings early.

“In pre-season last year it was a struggle for us to get the numbers, but now we’ve got a squad of 19 or 20 already.

“The majority of them have played League One or League Two as well and there’s a good mix of youth and experience.

“Hopefully we can all gel in the next few weeks so we can be competitive in the League Cup and then hit the ground running in the league.

“It’s a tough league and I don’t think there’s any standout favourites.

“Everyone will have made changes to their squads and it’s about who can hit the ground running in the first three or four games.

“If we could take 10 or 12 points from the first four games it would lay down a marker and give us a chance to build.

“We know what it’s like when you don’t win games and you can get stuck in a rut.

“So starting the season well and trying to progress from there is important.”

