David Wilson happy to be back in Peterhead fold

David Wilson is thankful Peterhead’s new managers Ryan Strachan and Jordon Brown have faith in him as they try to rebuild.

The defender was signed for the Blue Toon by Jim McInally in September 2021, but last season it looked like his time at Balmoor might be up.

McInally’s replacement in the dugout, David Robertson, allowed Wilson to leave on loan to Inverurie Locos in February.

But when Strachan and Brown succeeded Robertson in April one of their first priorities was to secure the 23-year-old on a new two-year contract.

Wilson said: “It was pleasing that the managers wanted to keep me. Last season was a season like no other really and everyone at the club would probably say that.

“Once Ryan and Jordon got the job I definitely wanted to come back and they wanted me so it was perfect.

“Things were sorted out quickly and it means I can focus on the next couple of years and hopefully try to help Peterhead get back up to League One.”

Cause for optimism

Peterhead got their pre-season preparations underway on Tuesday night with a 3-2 loss in a friendly against Buckie Thistle.

As they get ready for the League Cup group stage, which starts on July 15, and their league campaign, which gets underway on August 5, Wilson is optimistic.

After the disappointment of being relegated from League One last term and winning only three of 36 league games the former Elgin City player is keen to change the fortunes of the Buchan side.

He added: “I think we’ve got a good squad in place and they’ve managed to make signings early.

“In pre-season last year it was a struggle for us to get the numbers, but now we’ve got a squad of 19 or 20 already.

“The majority of them have played League One or League Two as well and there’s a good mix of youth and experience.

“Hopefully we can all gel in the next few weeks so we can be competitive in the League Cup and then hit the ground running in the league.

“It’s a tough league and I don’t think there’s any standout favourites.

“Everyone will have made changes to their squads and it’s about who can hit the ground running in the first three or four games.

“If we could take 10 or 12 points from the first four games it would lay down a marker and give us a chance to build.

“We know what it’s like when you don’t win games and you can get stuck in a rut.

“So starting the season well and trying to progress from there is important.”