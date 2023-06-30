She’s coming out of the kitchen: Moray school cook retires after nearly 50 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
She’s coming out of the kitchen: Moray school cook retires after nearly 50 years

Frances Thomson's last day was today.

By Chris Cromar
Four women, including Frances Thomson (who is retiring) standing.
Frances Thomson (2nd right) with colleagues Denise Laing, Elaine McRae and Debbie Ritchie. Image: Moray Council.

After almost five decades working at the same Forres school, a cook has hung up her apron for the final time today.

Unit supervisor Frances Thomson, 66, said goodbye to pupils and colleagues at Anderson’s Primary School in the Moray town.

It was he where she started working part-time as an assistant cook while gaining her catering qualifications at college.

During her time at the school, Mrs Thomson – who lives in Dallas – has served up millions of meals to hungry youngsters.

‘So much has changed’

The team at Anderson’s currently prepare about 230 meals at day for pupils at the Forres school and for neighbouring Dallas and Logie primary schools.

Mrs Thomson said: “I’m probably meeting the grandchildren now of the pupils who were here when I first started. So much has changed in terms of the range of choices offered on the menu and the nutritional standards we work to which limit the amount of red meat for example.

“The children love things like pizza, hot dogs and sausage rolls – they are always a big favourite.”

Outside of Anderson's Primary School in Forres.
Mrs Thomson worked at Anderson’s Primary School for 48 years. Image: Google Maps.

Mrs Thomson, who was presented with retirement gifts by her colleagues in Moray Council’s catering service, is looking forward to spending her free time enjoying holidays and catching up with family and friends.

“It will be lovely not to have to watch the clock all the time,” she said.

Moray Council’s catering manager, Elaine McRae, paid tribute to her longest serving member of staff.

‘We will miss her greatly’

She said: “Frances is an exceptional unit supervisor and fantastic cook. She is a total font of knowledge in the kitchen and has been a much respected and valued member of the team.

“We will miss her greatly and wish her a long, happy and healthy retirement.”

