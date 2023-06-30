She’s coming out of the kitchen: Moray school cook retires after nearly 50 years

After almost five decades working at the same Forres school, a cook has hung up her apron for the final time today.

Unit supervisor Frances Thomson, 66, said goodbye to pupils and colleagues at Anderson’s Primary School in the Moray town.

It was he where she started working part-time as an assistant cook while gaining her catering qualifications at college.

During her time at the school, Mrs Thomson – who lives in Dallas – has served up millions of meals to hungry youngsters.

‘So much has changed’

The team at Anderson’s currently prepare about 230 meals at day for pupils at the Forres school and for neighbouring Dallas and Logie primary schools.

Mrs Thomson said: “I’m probably meeting the grandchildren now of the pupils who were here when I first started. So much has changed in terms of the range of choices offered on the menu and the nutritional standards we work to which limit the amount of red meat for example.

“The children love things like pizza, hot dogs and sausage rolls – they are always a big favourite.”

Mrs Thomson, who was presented with retirement gifts by her colleagues in Moray Council’s catering service, is looking forward to spending her free time enjoying holidays and catching up with family and friends.

“It will be lovely not to have to watch the clock all the time,” she said.

Moray Council’s catering manager, Elaine McRae, paid tribute to her longest serving member of staff.

‘We will miss her greatly’

She said: “Frances is an exceptional unit supervisor and fantastic cook. She is a total font of knowledge in the kitchen and has been a much respected and valued member of the team.

“We will miss her greatly and wish her a long, happy and healthy retirement.”