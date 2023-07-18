Paws for comfort: Meet Bobo – Buckie’s new therapy dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Paws for comfort: Meet Bobo – Buckie’s new therapy dog

Bobo is a favourite at care homes and with mourners.

By Lindsay Bruce
Enjoying her time with Bobo the bereavement support dog is eight-year-old Emily Redmond. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Enjoying her time with Bobo the bereavement support dog is eight-year-old Emily Redmond. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A Buckie funeral director has joined in with a growing trend of using animals to help those in need of comfort.

Bobo, an eight-year-old American Akita, belongs to Katrina Adams, business manager of William R Mair Funerals.

Classed as a rescue dog because he was returned to his breeder after a year, he’s been Katrina’s companion ever since. And she knows only too well how much support he can offer.

“I fell in love with Bobo as soon as I saw him. But when I lost my own dad Bobo was such a huge comfort to me and my family.

<br />Therapy dog Bobo in the chapel of William Mair Funeral Directors, Buckie. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Recent research has shown that simply petting a dog lowers the stress hormone cortisol. And the social interaction between people and dogs increases levels of the feel-good hormone oxytocin.

“What better place for a support dog than in a funeral parlour?”

Care home favourite

Though he’s a regular visitor to care homes, and has been with Katrina during her time in Dignity Funerals’ Skye and Aberdeen offices, he’s yet to begin his bereavement support career in Buckie.

“He doesn’t come in with me every day but families coming to us can call ahead and request some time with him by appointment.

Boobo, Buckie funeral director therapy dog, in action with eight-year-old Emily Redmond
Therapy dog 'Bobo' with eight-year-old Emily Redmond who visited him at William Mair Funeral Directors in Buckie. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We have been in to Parklands Care Home though, and he was a hit there. He was fair treated out.”

Another Dignity branch in Dundee has already embraced therapy dog Murphy, who they say is “sensitive to grief and has an inner instinct to comfort”.

Therapets

According to Canine Concern Scotland it takes a certain type of animal to be suited to this type of work.

Their website outlines that care dogs should be friendly and outgoing, highly obedient and calm, healthy and well-groomed – and love to be fussed.

Bobo certainly fits the bill, however, he isn’t Buckie’s only bereavement support dog. Daisy the cocker spaniel, is part of the fixtures and fittings at Joe Dawson funeral directors too.

As well as Bobp. Buckie also has spaniel Daisy working as a support dog.
Daisy – the new favourite resident of Joe Dawson Funerals, Buckie. Image by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Her owner Laura Wood has registered Daisy as a ‘Therapet’ and she’s always on hand to provide snuggles and a well-timed paw when bereaved families are in need of comfort.

Aberdeen airport Canine Crew

Mel Hughes, CEO of Canine Concern Scotland Trust believes it can be a good arrangement for both the bereaved and the dogs in question.

“From prisons to classrooms, courts to hospitals, it has to be working for both the dog and the people. What we do know, is that for people who are favourable to dogs, a little bit of time with a therapy dog can help bring down blood pressure.”

Canine Concern Scotland has over 900 volunteers working across the country, as far north as Orkney. Volunteer dog owners and their pets have provided support for school children, people feeling anxious about testifying in court and they’re even on hand at Aberdeen International Airport.

One of Aberdeen Airport's Canine Crew, helping anxious flyers.

“We have a canine crew who go into Aberdeen Airport regularly, supporting passengers nervous about flying. We’ve had a great response to this service.

“It’s amazing the difference it can make.”

Meet Bobo

Katrina, who still lives in Aberdeen but commutes to Buckie, is hoping Bobo will be an asset to her new community.

“We’d obviously love him to be able to comfort our bereaved families, but anyone can call us on 01542 832542 and organise to have some time with him.”