Paws for comfort: Meet Bobo – Buckie’s new therapy dog

A Buckie funeral director has joined in with a growing trend of using animals to help those in need of comfort.

Bobo, an eight-year-old American Akita, belongs to Katrina Adams, business manager of William R Mair Funerals.

Classed as a rescue dog because he was returned to his breeder after a year, he’s been Katrina’s companion ever since. And she knows only too well how much support he can offer.

“I fell in love with Bobo as soon as I saw him. But when I lost my own dad Bobo was such a huge comfort to me and my family.

“Recent research has shown that simply petting a dog lowers the stress hormone cortisol. And the social interaction between people and dogs increases levels of the feel-good hormone oxytocin.

“What better place for a support dog than in a funeral parlour?”

Care home favourite

Though he’s a regular visitor to care homes, and has been with Katrina during her time in Dignity Funerals’ Skye and Aberdeen offices, he’s yet to begin his bereavement support career in Buckie.

“He doesn’t come in with me every day but families coming to us can call ahead and request some time with him by appointment.

“We have been in to Parklands Care Home though, and he was a hit there. He was fair treated out.”

Another Dignity branch in Dundee has already embraced therapy dog Murphy, who they say is “sensitive to grief and has an inner instinct to comfort”.

Therapets

According to Canine Concern Scotland it takes a certain type of animal to be suited to this type of work.

Their website outlines that care dogs should be friendly and outgoing, highly obedient and calm, healthy and well-groomed – and love to be fussed.

Bobo certainly fits the bill, however, he isn’t Buckie’s only bereavement support dog. Daisy the cocker spaniel, is part of the fixtures and fittings at Joe Dawson funeral directors too.

Her owner Laura Wood has registered Daisy as a ‘Therapet’ and she’s always on hand to provide snuggles and a well-timed paw when bereaved families are in need of comfort.

Aberdeen airport Canine Crew

Mel Hughes, CEO of Canine Concern Scotland Trust believes it can be a good arrangement for both the bereaved and the dogs in question.

“From prisons to classrooms, courts to hospitals, it has to be working for both the dog and the people. What we do know, is that for people who are favourable to dogs, a little bit of time with a therapy dog can help bring down blood pressure.”

Canine Concern Scotland has over 900 volunteers working across the country, as far north as Orkney. Volunteer dog owners and their pets have provided support for school children, people feeling anxious about testifying in court and they’re even on hand at Aberdeen International Airport.

“We have a canine crew who go into Aberdeen Airport regularly, supporting passengers nervous about flying. We’ve had a great response to this service.

“It’s amazing the difference it can make.”

Meet Bobo

Katrina, who still lives in Aberdeen but commutes to Buckie, is hoping Bobo will be an asset to her new community.

“We’d obviously love him to be able to comfort our bereaved families, but anyone can call us on 01542 832542 and organise to have some time with him.”