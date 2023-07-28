Postal delays causing Moray patients to miss hospital appointments says councillor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Postal delays causing Moray patients to miss hospital appointments says councillor

Labour member for Elgin North Sandy Keith has received complaints from several constituents saying their letters arrived after the date set for their out patient consultations.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith says delays in the postal service are causing patients to miss appointments. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith says delays in the postal service are causing patients to miss appointments. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Postal delays are causing people in Moray to miss hospital appointments.

Labour councillor for Elgin North Sandy Keith has received complaints from several constituents saying their letters arrived after the date for their patient consultations.

The Communication Workers Union says Royal Mail’s restructuring of the service has seen longer delivery routes brought in.

However postal workers are not given any more time to deal with the extra workload.

Royal Mail says ‘sorry’ for Moray postal delays

Royal Mail apologised to those experiencing problems with the service.

They said the issue is down to a larger than usual number of vacancies, and efforts are ongoing to recruit more workers.

Mr Keith said: “I know myself I’m not getting a regular daily delivery.

“It comes about once a week, and that seems to be common for lots of folk.

“And people have been missing medical appointments because of it.

“By the time they get their letter through the appointment’s been and gone, and it’s a problem for patients.

Royal Mail signage.
Royal Mail has said sorry to customers in Moray experiencing delays with the service.

“This is not an attack on the posties themselves, they are doing a job in difficult circumstances.

“But routes are not being covered properly.”

Roz White, chairwoman of the Highland branch of the CWU said the problem related to Royal Mail’s restructure of the business.

It means posties are expected to deliver more letters and parcels over longer routes in less time.

She said: “Hundreds of working hours are being cut.

‘Aggressive and confrontational’

“Postal workers are doing their best to deliver as much mail as they can possibly get through under adverse conditions.

“The current management approach is aggressive, confrontational and anti-cooperation, even when it’s not in their best interest.

“It means postal workers are demoralised and overworked.

“This is a nationwide problem.

“I’ve seen mail centres up and down the country with trolley after trolley sitting waiting for someone to deliver it.”

Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith.
Elgin North councillor Sandy Keith.

A spokesman for Royal Mail apologised to those having problems with the service.

“We are sorry to residents in the area who have experienced delays.

“Improving our quality of service is our top priority and we are committed to restoring service levels to where our customers expect them to be.

“The service in the area has been impacted by higher levels of vacancies than usual.

“Recruitment is ongoing with new members of staff beginning soon which will help with the current level of demand.

High vacancy rates

“We can report that there has been a noticeable difference in the service in recent weeks.

“Delays are being kept to a minimum and anyone who does not receive their mail on the day they expect will always be prioritised the following day.”

“Across our business we have similar plans in place to drive service levels. We hope and expect to see further progress in the coming months.”

In May, Royal Mail apologised after householders and businesses in the north complained about delays in the service.

