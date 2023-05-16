Royal Mail says ‘sorry’ for Dingwall and Islay delivery failures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Mail says ‘sorry’ for Dingwall and Islay delivery failures

A business in Dingwall and residents in Islay say they can no longer rely on the postal service.

By Louise Glen
A Royal Mail worker
People are waiting for than 10days for pot. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Royal Mail has apologised after householders and businesses in the north complained the service can no longer be relied on.

One business in Dingwall is still waiting for a guaranteed special delivery parcel that has been sitting in the local sorting office for a week.

On Mull, people expecting a Royal Mail delivery on the island are being told when they can pick it up from the nearest sorting office.

And in Islay, residents are still waiting 10 days for post to be delivered.

Investigation into Royal Mail

Today, it was revealed that the company may be sanctioned by Ofcom. The watchdog launched an investigation due to failures in delivering mail within agreed timescales.

That is despite previous assurances by the company that more staff were to be employed on the island.

Councillor Alastair Redman at a red postbox on Islay.
Alastair Redman said people were waiting up to 10 days for post on Islay. Image: Alastair Redman.

Alastair Redman, councillor for Kintyre and the islands, said: “Unfortunately the problems with my constituents having to wait up to 10 days for a delivery have returned to Islay and Jura.

“This does not seem to apply to Amazon parcels than seem to be delivered mostly on time, but other parcels and letter are going undelivered.

“Just because the TV film crews from the BBC and STV have gone that does not mean that Royal Mail can slip back into their old habits. ”

He stressed the frontline staff were in no way to blame, but argued Royal Mail need to employ more staff.

He continued: “Royal Mail’s central management has a lot to answer for and my constituents want to see action not more excuses from these executives.

“I will keep pressing them to improve their service.”

Dave Mclaughlin, of Shandwick Supply Co, in Dingwall fears the delay in post could have a devastating impact on his business.

He told The P&J: “We use Royal Mail Special Delivery on a regular basis for urgent parts and tooling, on the basis that is it a reliable service.

Royal Mail deliveries are being delayed. Image: Supplied.

“During the last month we have had the odd day when mail did not appear as expected, but this was put down to occasional delays in the system.

“However last week took the situation to a new level.”

10 days without a Royal Mail delivery

He continued: “We have not received mail since Friday May 5 and I have now obtained tracking info on two specific packages.

“One has been with the Dingwall sorting office since Tuesday May 9 and the second, a Special Delivery before 1pm, since Wednesday May 10.”

Mr McLaughlin encouraged others to complain about the service.

A Royal Mail spokesman said resourcing issues was the problem, meaning there were not enough staff.

He said: “We are sorry to hear some residents are experiencing delays.

“This is an important issue, when delays happen every effort is made to ensure post is being delivered, and the reasons behind the delays are addressed.

“The service in the area has been negatively impacted by resourcing issues, including sick absences. Efforts are under way to improve the service, including bringing on agency staff and recruitment.

“We encourage anyone with concerns about the delivery of their mail to please contact customer service on 03457 740 740 or via www.royalmail.com.”

