The Voice of the North: November ‘rural parliament’ summit must be more than a token gesture

With the Scottish Government’s highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) debacle still painfully fresh in the minds of north and north-east residents, Humza Yousaf announced funding earlier this week for a summit of rural and island organisations.

The event, which is to take place in November, is described as a “rural parliament”, designed to provide “an important opportunity for people who work and live in these areas to have their voices heard.”

It isn’t the first of its kind (indeed, more than 600 people attended the 2021 summit), but news of the Fort William meeting comes at a crucial juncture for both Holyrood and the people of Scotland’s north.

Without proper attention and intervention from government, infrastructure issues that have long caused problems, particularly for those living in the Highlands and islands, have snowballed, culminating in a perfect storm now seriously impacting on the everyday lives of many.

While flawed HPMAs are off the table for the moment, coastal communities reliant on the fishing industry are still navigating the aftershocks of Brexit, while constantly looking over their shoulders for the HPMA 2.0 plan that will surely come.

Ferry service setbacks continue to crop up on a daily basis, and the main driving route running through the north remains largely untouched and deadly as politicians debate and hesitate.

Despite government pledges to tackle depopulation, young people born and bred in the Highlands and islands simply cannot stay there due to a lack of affordable accommodation, though holiday lets lie empty.

And what of career prospects around these parts? As the transition from oil and gas to renewable energy draws ever closer, more than 70,000 workers are wondering what exactly that means for their jobs, livelihoods and families.

The FM must do right by every Scot

None of these pressing matters should come as a surprise to the first minister; he knows the score and, we hope, is acutely aware that how he reacts will directly impact the success of his party in the next election.

But, putting the SNP and its policies to the side momentarily, Humza Yousaf must not lose sight of his fundamental responsibility to do right by every Scot, regardless of their political leanings.

For the rural parliament to be a success, Mr Yousaf must also listen to and work with those who do not share his personal vision

Speaking about the November summit, he said he stands by his promise “to listen and work with anyone and everyone who shares my vision of a fairer Scotland”. For the rural parliament to be a success, Mr Yousaf must also listen to and work with those who do not share his personal vision for the future of the country.

Compromise and cooperation are key to finding solutions. Though a nice idea, there is simply no point in carrying out a summit for show.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week