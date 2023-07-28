The Voice of the North: November ‘rural parliament’ summit must be more than a token gesture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Voice of the North: November ‘rural parliament’ summit must be more than a token gesture

Allowing people in the north to share their views with the first minister is only meaningful if he takes them on board, write The P&J's editorial team.

Fort William, where the rural parliament summit is due to be held in November (Image: Alexey Fedorenko/Shutterstock)
By The Press & Journal

With the Scottish Government’s highly protected marine areas (HPMAs) debacle still painfully fresh in the minds of north and north-east residents, Humza Yousaf announced funding earlier this week for a summit of rural and island organisations.

The event, which is to take place in November, is described as a “rural parliament”, designed to provide “an important opportunity for people who work and live in these areas to have their voices heard.”

It isn’t the first of its kind (indeed, more than 600 people attended the 2021 summit), but news of the Fort William meeting comes at a crucial juncture for both Holyrood and the people of Scotland’s north.

Without proper attention and intervention from government, infrastructure issues that have long caused problems, particularly for those living in the Highlands and islands, have snowballed, culminating in a perfect storm now seriously impacting on the everyday lives of many.

While flawed HPMAs are off the table for the moment, coastal communities reliant on the fishing industry are still navigating the aftershocks of Brexit, while constantly looking over their shoulders for the HPMA 2.0 plan that will surely come.

Ferry service setbacks continue to crop up on a daily basis, and the main driving route running through the north remains largely untouched and deadly as politicians debate and hesitate.

Fergus Ewing MSP has recently called for his own party to finally follow through on promises to dual the A9 (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)

Despite government pledges to tackle depopulation, young people born and bred in the Highlands and islands simply cannot stay there due to a lack of affordable accommodation, though holiday lets lie empty.

And what of career prospects around these parts? As the transition from oil and gas to renewable energy draws ever closer, more than 70,000 workers are wondering what exactly that means for their jobs, livelihoods and families.

The FM must do right by every Scot

None of these pressing matters should come as a surprise to the first minister; he knows the score and, we hope, is acutely aware that how he reacts will directly impact the success of his party in the next election.

But, putting the SNP and its policies to the side momentarily, Humza Yousaf must not lose sight of his fundamental responsibility to do right by every Scot, regardless of their political leanings.

For the rural parliament to be a success, Mr Yousaf must also listen to and work with those who do not share his personal vision

Speaking about the November summit, he said he stands by his promise “to listen and work with anyone and everyone who shares my vision of a fairer Scotland”. For the rural parliament to be a success, Mr Yousaf must also listen to and work with those who do not share his personal vision for the future of the country.

Compromise and cooperation are key to finding solutions. Though a nice idea, there is simply no point in carrying out a summit for show.

The Voice of the North is The Press & Journal’s editorial stance on what we think are the most important issues of the week

