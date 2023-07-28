Finnish artists turns Dufftown scrap metal into Glenfiddich deer statue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finnish artists turns Dufftown scrap metal into Glenfiddich deer statue

The six foot long structure was created from scrap metal donated by Dufftown residents and businesses.

By Michelle Henderson
Sculptor Juha Saraste standing behind his metal deer creation.
Sculptor Juha Saraste created the life-size red deer stag using old tools, engine parts and other metal objects. Image: Supplied.

An artist has turned one man’s trash into an artistic treasure by creating a life-size red deer stag from scrap metal.

Self-educated scrap metal sculptor Juha Saraste created the masterpiece from old tools, engine parts and other metal objects donated by local businesses and individuals around Dufftown.

Standing at over six foot long, the statue depicts a bellowing stag.

The masterpiece is being put on public display as part of a new exhibition at Glenfiddich Distillery before becoming a permanent fixture on the grounds.

Mr Saraste from Finland is one of six artists participating in the 2023 Glenfiddich Artists in Residence programme.

A landscape gardener by profession, Saraste only turned his hand to sculpturing in recent years when he began constructing animals from scrap metal as a way of whiling away the long dark Finnish winters.

Finnish artist Juha Saraste created the life-size red deer stag using scrap metal in the form of old tools, engine parts and metal objects.
Standing at over six foot long, the metal statue depicts a bellowing stag.Image: Supplied.

Speaking about his creation, he said the landscape surrounding the distillery had inspired his design.

He said: “The Glenfiddich residency has allowed me the opportunity to work on a scale that has simply not been possible before. It was natural that in this location I should choose to create the iconic stag of Glenfiddich and I hope visitors enjoy the installation”

Art exhibition opens at Glenfiddich Distillery

The stag is now being put on public display as part of a new exhibition opening at the Moray distillery tomorrow.

The showcase is the first of this summer’s residency programme, showcasing new works by several other of this year’s resident artists.

The stag will feature alongside two large landscape oil paintings by Canadian Derek Liddington and a series of ceramic works by Lorna Phillips from Dumfries and Galloway.

A collection of pen and ink drawings by South Korea’s Joolee Kang will also be on display.

The public will catch their first glimpse of this year’s creations when doors open tomorrow.

A second exhibition is scheduled to open on August 26 until the end of September.

Glenfiddich artist in residency coordinator, Andy Fairgrieve, said: “As in previous years, this summer’s intake of artists have organically coalesced to provide a particular and annually unique theme to their artistic output.

“This summer their focus has concentrated on the landscape surrounding the Glenfiddich Distillery, with each artist providing their own take on a summer spent in the Valley of the Deer.”

