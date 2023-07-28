Finnish artists turns Dufftown scrap metal into Glenfiddich deer statue

An artist has turned one man’s trash into an artistic treasure by creating a life-size red deer stag from scrap metal.

Self-educated scrap metal sculptor Juha Saraste created the masterpiece from old tools, engine parts and other metal objects donated by local businesses and individuals around Dufftown.

Standing at over six foot long, the statue depicts a bellowing stag.

The masterpiece is being put on public display as part of a new exhibition at Glenfiddich Distillery before becoming a permanent fixture on the grounds.

Mr Saraste from Finland is one of six artists participating in the 2023 Glenfiddich Artists in Residence programme.

A landscape gardener by profession, Saraste only turned his hand to sculpturing in recent years when he began constructing animals from scrap metal as a way of whiling away the long dark Finnish winters.

Speaking about his creation, he said the landscape surrounding the distillery had inspired his design.

He said: “The Glenfiddich residency has allowed me the opportunity to work on a scale that has simply not been possible before. It was natural that in this location I should choose to create the iconic stag of Glenfiddich and I hope visitors enjoy the installation”

Art exhibition opens at Glenfiddich Distillery

The stag is now being put on public display as part of a new exhibition opening at the Moray distillery tomorrow.

The showcase is the first of this summer’s residency programme, showcasing new works by several other of this year’s resident artists.

The stag will feature alongside two large landscape oil paintings by Canadian Derek Liddington and a series of ceramic works by Lorna Phillips from Dumfries and Galloway.

A collection of pen and ink drawings by South Korea’s Joolee Kang will also be on display.

The public will catch their first glimpse of this year’s creations when doors open tomorrow.

A second exhibition is scheduled to open on August 26 until the end of September.

Glenfiddich artist in residency coordinator, Andy Fairgrieve, said: “As in previous years, this summer’s intake of artists have organically coalesced to provide a particular and annually unique theme to their artistic output.

“This summer their focus has concentrated on the landscape surrounding the Glenfiddich Distillery, with each artist providing their own take on a summer spent in the Valley of the Deer.”