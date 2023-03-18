Scottish artist Lorna Phillips wins top class residency at Glenfiddich Distillery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Scottish artist Lorna Phillips wins top class residency at Glenfiddich Distillery

By Michelle Henderson
March 18, 2023, 7:24 pm
23-year-old Lorna Phillips, who graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2021, won this year's Glenfiddich Residency Prize. Image: Colin Hattersley
23-year-old Lorna Phillips, who graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2021, won this year's Glenfiddich Residency Prize. Image: Colin Hattersley

A young Scottish artist, who digs her own clay to create her sculptures, has won a £15,000 Moray art prize.

23-year-old Lorna Phillips, who graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2021, won this year’s Glenfiddich Residency Award.

The award is Scotland’s biggest prize for an emerging artist.

Miss Phillips, who lives in Edinburgh, beat off stiff competition from 56 artists in painting, sculpture, printmaking, photography, film, installation and performance to take home first place.

The creator digs up her own clay to construct her sculptures. Image: Colin Hattersley.

She will join artists from across the world, including Canada, China, Taiwan, South Korea and Finland at Glenfiddich’s Distillery in Dufftown this summer as part of the international artist residency programme.

Young artist sets her sights on Dufftown

The young creator grew up in Dumfries and Galloway before graduating Edinburgh College of Art.

She spent the final year of her degree living in Tallinn, Estonia, and has exhibited her work in Scotland, Estonia and Slovenia.

Her art is creating clay objects, made from materials she has dug up in different parts of the country. She also works in drawing and film.

She describes her practice as “journeying into the biography of the land” through the medium of clay.

Ms Phillips will join artists from across the world, including Canada, China, Taiwan, South Korea and Finland at Glenfiddich's distillery in Dufftown this summer as part of the international artist residency programme. Image: Colin Hattersley

She said: “In producing a body of work, the walking, digging, carrying and processing is of equal importance to the finished sculpture.”

The Glenfiddich residency prize is awarded annually at the RSA New Contemporaries exhibition in Edinburgh, which brings together the work of new graduates selected from all five Scottish art schools.

Due to cancellations during the pandemic, the current exhibition focuses on those who graduated in 2021.

Andy Fairgrieve, co-ordinator of the Glenfiddich artists in residence programme, said: “Lorna Phillips’ work is a clean and pure celebration of form. Her combination of materials and craft, exploring a particular area’s social heritage and telling its stories, is not just expressed in her quiet yet thoughtful clay sculptures but in drawing, photography and film.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing how her work develops as she spends time at Glenfiddich this summer.”

