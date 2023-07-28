BBC One’s The Repair Shop on the hunt for cherished items in need of restoration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC One’s The Repair Shop on the hunt for cherished items in need of restoration

The hit daytime TV show is looking for some festive fixes for its Christmas special.

By Cameron Roy
The BBC One Repair Shop team need historical or sentimental items in need of a Christmas miracle. Image: Ricochet.
The BBC One Repair Shop team need historical or sentimental items in need of a Christmas miracle. Image: Ricochet.

The BBC One TV show The Repair Shop has announced it is hunting for items in need of restoration.

Presenter Jay Blades and the team of experts on the hit daytime TV show are looking for items for the Christmas special.

They will be looking to perform some festive magic and are looking for objects that have historical or social interest with a “festive feel to them”.

Blades said: “We are looking for items that make us remember Christmas’s of yester-year.

“It can be absolutely anything, the items don’t have to be antique, but it must mean something to you and have a sentimental value which a repair would make a difference.

“The team here are incredible, and we have experts in pretty much every craft so hopefully we have the solution for any fix!”

The Repair Shop Christmas special could feature an item of yours. Image: Ricochet.

Since it began in 2017, the show has broadcast 261 episodes, alongside a Christmas special every year.

Each episode follows professional craftspeople from around the country who restore family heirlooms that have sentimental value for their owners.

Viewers find out about the emotional family stories behind the pieces, before enjoying the sight of the technical skills used to bring the pieces back to a working order.

The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades visits Moray

Blades recently got some experience with some north-east repair work when he visited Cullen in Moray on July 1.

He was spotted filming in the village with Del Boy actor and Only Fools and Horses icon Sir David Jason while the Portsoy Boat Festival was in full swing, just along the road.

Showrunners say the new show they were filming Touring Toolshed will help members of the public and enthusiasts take their crafts “to the next level”.

Sir David Jason and Jay Blades were in Cullen filming Touring Toolshed. They are pictured at the craft table. Image: Brian Smith Jasper Image.
Sir David Jason and Jay Blades were recently in Cullen filming Touring Toolshed. Image: JasperImage.

The show is set to air in 2024.

In the meantime, repair enthusiasts have been encouraged to get involved and locate those items in desperate need of refurbishment.

Ceramics expert, Kirsten Ramsay said: “This is our fourth Christmas Repair Shop and they are some of my favourite episodes.

“There’s always a magic about the barn but there’s something about Christmas that makes The Repair Shop even more magical. We’d love to try and add that little bit of magic to your Christmas so do get in touch with your suggestions.”

To get in involved, email applications@ricochet.co.uk or log on to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart for more information.

