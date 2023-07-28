BBC One’s The Repair Shop on the hunt for cherished items in need of restoration

The BBC One TV show The Repair Shop has announced it is hunting for items in need of restoration.

Presenter Jay Blades and the team of experts on the hit daytime TV show are looking for items for the Christmas special.

They will be looking to perform some festive magic and are looking for objects that have historical or social interest with a “festive feel to them”.

Blades said: “We are looking for items that make us remember Christmas’s of yester-year.

“It can be absolutely anything, the items don’t have to be antique, but it must mean something to you and have a sentimental value which a repair would make a difference.

“The team here are incredible, and we have experts in pretty much every craft so hopefully we have the solution for any fix!”

Since it began in 2017, the show has broadcast 261 episodes, alongside a Christmas special every year.

Each episode follows professional craftspeople from around the country who restore family heirlooms that have sentimental value for their owners.

Viewers find out about the emotional family stories behind the pieces, before enjoying the sight of the technical skills used to bring the pieces back to a working order.

The Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades visits Moray

Blades recently got some experience with some north-east repair work when he visited Cullen in Moray on July 1.

He was spotted filming in the village with Del Boy actor and Only Fools and Horses icon Sir David Jason while the Portsoy Boat Festival was in full swing, just along the road.

Showrunners say the new show they were filming Touring Toolshed will help members of the public and enthusiasts take their crafts “to the next level”.

The show is set to air in 2024.

In the meantime, repair enthusiasts have been encouraged to get involved and locate those items in desperate need of refurbishment.

Ceramics expert, Kirsten Ramsay said: “This is our fourth Christmas Repair Shop and they are some of my favourite episodes.

“There’s always a magic about the barn but there’s something about Christmas that makes The Repair Shop even more magical. We’d love to try and add that little bit of magic to your Christmas so do get in touch with your suggestions.”

To get in involved, email applications@ricochet.co.uk or log on to www.bbc.co.uk/takepart for more information.