Sonar devices are helping to curb Elgin’s urban gull problems, trial shows

Sonar devices used to try and curb Elgin’s urban gull problems have proved successful.

Machines were placed on buildings around the town for a 12-week period over the spring and early summer to try to stop the birds breeding.

Some properties saw a drop between 80% and 90% in the number of nests.

And on a few of the buildings the devices were on, there were no nests at all.

However in some areas including Ashgrove and Muirfield Road the measures failed to make an impact.

No gull nests

Elgin Common Good spend £15,000 hiring and maintaining eight machines.

And there are plans to continue the deterrent with two extra devices expected to be installed next year.

Discussions will also be held with Community Planning Partners to find the best locations for some of the machines.

And talks are to take place with fast food outlets to encourage them to use gull-proof bins.

Labour councillor for Elgin South John Divers said: “It’s been quite a success. It’s not 100% but nothing is.

“There have been pockets where gulls continue to be a problem. But it is very positive.

“The number of complaints I’ve received has come down. I’ve only had two this year.

“In previous years I was getting two or three complaints a day.”

Elgin gulls: The lessons learned

Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar is pleased the prevention measures have been largely successful.

She said: “Whilst there were victories, such as some buildings the devices were on seeing a 100% reduction in nests with others seeing an 80% to 90% reduction, there were of course learning points that will be taken forward to future nesting seasons.

“It is important to keep in mind that the sonic devices cannot be used as a prevention measure in themselves, but alongside other methods.

“They also assist us in navigating new licensing legislation which requires other measures be put in place before a nest removal license will be granted.”

As well as installing the sonar devices, vermin control experts removed 50 nests and around 80 eggs from properties in Elgin.

And they found many eggs taken were not fertilised.

Flying hawks and lasers were also used to try and prevent the birds from nesting.

SNP councillor for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter called for everyone in the town to do their best to address the urban gull problem.

Collective effort needed to solve gull problem

He said: “In excess of £100,000 is spent between the council’s housing and estates budget, Elgin Common Good and Elgin BID on seagull deterrents.

“But it is also vital that private owners – both households and businesses – also consider what work they can do on their own properties as it has to be a collective effort to tackle this issue.”

Elgin Bid installed two devices in the town centre this year. That followed a successful trial at the Giles Centre that saw the number of nests drop from over 100 to six.

Information from using the sonar devices will go towards developing a gull management plan.

That should make it easier for the local authority to apply for area wide licences to remove nests and eggs.

It comes after stricter conditions for dealing with gulls were brought in by NatureScot.

It is illegal to kill the birds or disturb their nests without an appropriate licence.

For more Elgin stories and updates, join our local Facebook group.