Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour eyeing up more goalscoring landmarks after 300th strike at Highland League level

The marksman reached the milestone with a hat-trick against Deveronvale at the weekend.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour has scored 300 goals at Highland League level
Fraserburgh's Scott Barbour has scored 300 goals at Highland League level

Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour has his sights set on another goalscoring milestone after reaching 300 at Breedon Highland League level.

The striker’s hat-trick in Saturday’s victory against Deveronvale took him to the landmark.

Of his 300 goals, Barbour has bagged 232 for the Broch and 68 during a three-year spell with Formartine United.

The 31-year-old’s next target is to eclipse Michael Stephen as Fraserburgh’s record scorer.

Barbour is now just five behind Stephen’s tally of 237 for the Bellslea club.

He said: “I was chuffed to reach 300, I knew I was close at the end of last season.

“It was only after I got a couple of goals on Saturday that it came into my head and I said to the boys ‘one more and I’ll be at 300.’

“Ryan Sargent is probably due a bottle of champagne because he was one on one with the goalkeeper and squared it to me for the last one so I’ll have to give him something.

“In terms of Michael Stephen’s Fraserburgh record I don’t think it will hit me until it happens, but if I get there I’ll probably look back with a lot of pride.

“It’s never something you expect to do, it would be mind-blowing really.

“Hopefully before too long I’ll do it, I remember watching Michael when I was young and he’s the best Broch player ever.

“Everyone you speak to would say that and it would be crazy if I managed to overtake his goal tally, but hopefully I can do it.”

Among Highland League legends

In recent times Barbour is among the most prolific scorers at Highland League level.

His former Formartine team-mate Neil Gauld, now with Turriff United, has amassed 362 goals and Cammy Keith – who Barbour also played with at Formartine – scored 351 for United and Keith.

Barbour added: “When Neil went past 350 last season I was reading about some of the names and goals they’d scored and it’s good to be getting up towards them.

“I played with Neil and Cammy at Formartine and I’d like to try to catch them.

“They’re both legends in the Highland League and Neil’s still going, it’s good to be mentioned alongside them because they’re great players.”

Michael Stephen, right, is Fraserburgh’s record goalscorer

Prior to his treble at the weekend Barbour wasn’t very happy with his start to the season having netted once in Fraserburgh first four games.

He said: “I wasn’t very pleased with my start to the season.

“If I’m not contributing or don’t feel I’m helping the team then I’m very critical of myself.

“Saturday was back more like myself so hopefully that carries on.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Banks o’ Dee v Forres Mechanics and Keith v Nairn County cup clashes

