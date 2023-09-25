Royal Mail has no timeframe for restoring six days a week postal deliveries in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Mail has no timeframe for restoring six days a week postal deliveries in Elgin

Recruitment is continuing to fill gaps in the workforce in the town.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Royal Mail vans parked in Elgin with Ladyhill and monument in background.
Concerns about Royal Mail deliveries in Elgin have continued for several months. Image: Jasperimage

Postal deliveries in Elgin are continuing to be hit by a shortage of staff.

The Royal Mail has confirmed efforts are continuing to recruit eight new posties amid shortages in the current workforce.

Residents have complained about some items taking “weeks” to be delivered – with some missing hospital appointments as a result.

Others have said they have gone weeks without any deliveries at all while expecting cards and letters for birthdays and other occasions – only for them to arrive late.

The shortages have resulted in delivery routes being shortened to just five days a week, instead of the usual six.

Royal Mail has apologised for the continuing disruption and has stressed improving the service is its “top priority” – but has not been able to say when deliveries will return to normal.

Have you been affected by late or delayed postal deliveries in Elgin? Contact us by e-mailing david.mackay@pressandjournal.co.uk or by calling 01343 554231.  

Why is causing the postal delivery problems in Elgin?

The Communication Workers Union says there is a national problem with longer delivery routes being brought in.

The specific issues in Elgin are down to a larger than normal number of vacancies.

It is understood some posties have also been working extra hours and on days off to help reduce the backlog.

The CWU says the lack of staff to deliver post is resulting in mail centres becoming full with trolleys waiting for someone to deliver it.

Back of Royal Mail worker in rear of post van.
There are continuing concerns about postal deliveries in Elgin. Image: Shutterstock

Concerns have been reported to Moray MSP Richard Lochhead who has written to Royal Mail about the issue.

He said: “Despite the arrival of IT, we are all still very dependent on a reliable mail service for things like hospital appointments and solicitor’s letters.

“It is therefore important that we receive our post on a regular basis. I was pleased to hear that a substantial number of new posties are being hired.”

What is Royal Mail doing to resolve Elgin delays?

The Royal Mail currently has job adverts out for posties to deliver packages from its Elgin office with driving.

Despite the company already beginning its regular Christmas recruitment in Inverness, the position available in Elgin is on a permanent contract.

A spokesman for the Royal Mail said its current efforts were focussed on returning to a six-day-a-week service.

Front of Royal Mail vans in Elgin lined up in a car park.
Royal Mail recruitment is continuing in Elgin. Image: Jasperimage

However, he was not able to give a timeframe, instead saying it would be at “the earliest opportunity”.

He added: “Efforts are still underway to improve our quality of service. This is our top priority and we are committed to restoring our service levels to where our customers expect them to be.”

