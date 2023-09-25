Royal Mail has no timeframe for restoring six days a week postal deliveries in Elgin

Postal deliveries in Elgin are continuing to be hit by a shortage of staff.

The Royal Mail has confirmed efforts are continuing to recruit eight new posties amid shortages in the current workforce.

Residents have complained about some items taking “weeks” to be delivered – with some missing hospital appointments as a result.

Others have said they have gone weeks without any deliveries at all while expecting cards and letters for birthdays and other occasions – only for them to arrive late.

The shortages have resulted in delivery routes being shortened to just five days a week, instead of the usual six.

Royal Mail has apologised for the continuing disruption and has stressed improving the service is its “top priority” – but has not been able to say when deliveries will return to normal.

Have you been affected by late or delayed postal deliveries in Elgin? Contact us by e-mailing david.mackay@pressandjournal.co.uk or by calling 01343 554231.

Why is causing the postal delivery problems in Elgin?

The Communication Workers Union says there is a national problem with longer delivery routes being brought in.

The specific issues in Elgin are down to a larger than normal number of vacancies.

It is understood some posties have also been working extra hours and on days off to help reduce the backlog.

The CWU says the lack of staff to deliver post is resulting in mail centres becoming full with trolleys waiting for someone to deliver it.

Concerns have been reported to Moray MSP Richard Lochhead who has written to Royal Mail about the issue.

He said: “Despite the arrival of IT, we are all still very dependent on a reliable mail service for things like hospital appointments and solicitor’s letters.

“It is therefore important that we receive our post on a regular basis. I was pleased to hear that a substantial number of new posties are being hired.”

What is Royal Mail doing to resolve Elgin delays?

The Royal Mail currently has job adverts out for posties to deliver packages from its Elgin office with driving.

Despite the company already beginning its regular Christmas recruitment in Inverness, the position available in Elgin is on a permanent contract.

A spokesman for the Royal Mail said its current efforts were focussed on returning to a six-day-a-week service.

However, he was not able to give a timeframe, instead saying it would be at “the earliest opportunity”.

He added: “Efforts are still underway to improve our quality of service. This is our top priority and we are committed to restoring our service levels to where our customers expect them to be.”

For more Elgin news and updates, join our local Facebook group.