Ref watch: Ross County’s James Brown lucky to escape red card following tackle on Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes

Aberdeen looked a much improved side following their 4-0 win over Ross County on Sunday – but how did the officials perform?

Don Robertson was the referee in charge for Sunday’s game between the Dons and the Staggies at Pittodrie.

We start off with the most controversial moment of the match, early sub Jonny Hayes was involved in a collision with James Brown.

Both players slid into the challenge, both attempting to win the ball. To me it was clear Hayes got to the ball first, my initial reaction was it looked a nasty one.

I think it’s a genuine attempt from both players to try and win the ball, with the Ross County challenge failing to win the ball.

The challenge is late and it certainly catches Hayes.

The challenge would leave the Irishman with nasty cuts and bruises on his legs, with the impact of the foul being clear to see.

The referee actually took a moment before awarding the freekick to Aberdeen, which displayed to me he wasn’t sure on his decision.

He also never showed his card or decision until well after the foul, in fact it wasn’t until the treatment of Hayes had been almost completed.

Why was Robertson not asked to review the challenge by VAR?

One thing I personally noticed was Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie asking the question on whether VAR were reviewing the challenge.

Don Robertson signalled with his hand that he was indeed listening to VAR, before he had awarded the yellow.

Why was there such a delay in the process of booking James Brown? Why was VAR checking the challenge before the referee had decided his decision to award a caution?

I found it odd the referee didn’t take control of the situation, give the free kick and award a yellow.

Then allow VAR to review the tackle. At least then you know the referee was confident in his decision.

I personally felt like Don Robertson wasn’t entirely sure what he was going to give. Hence why he gave himself plenty of time.

Which in turn gave the impression VAR decided the colour of the card.

I was also surprised that only a yellow was awarded.

I think it easily could’ve been a red and I think the referee should have been sent to the monitor to review the decision.

Especially given his apparent uncertainty on what to give.

Both feet appeared to be off the ground when the tackle was made and he clearly caught Hayes in a fast, uncontrolled and dangerous fashion.

Duk’s power too much for Ross County

The Dons would be leading 3-0 before Bojan Miovski and Duk would combine excellently for the fourth goal of the game.

An excellent show of strength to shrug off his defender before eventually finding Bojan Miovski with a wonderful flick.

There were absolutely no claims for a foul by Duk which was the correct call, it was all strength and illustrated the power the Cape Verde international has.

Duk would again be involved as he was wiped out by Will Nightingale in front of the touch line. The referee would award a caution for the challenge.

The tackle itself was clumsy and certainly late.

There was a good amount of force and speed in the foul as well. I personally think it’s a bordering challenge.

Having only seen it once in real time I thought it could’ve been a red. But it seemed like more of a slip than a dangerous intentional challenge.

I would’ve liked to have seen a second look at the tackle, I do think it’s one that certainly warranted a potential VAR review.

I thought that Don Robertson had an ok game, I definitely think the James Brown challenge could’ve and possibly should’ve been a red and I would’ve liked VAR to have intervened.

His three other cautions for Ross County were spot on and he dished out the cards when needed to keep a lid on the game.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.