Sandend fish processors reveals regeneration firm Truerlein owes them money for supplying fish

A fish processing business owner says regeneration firm Truerlein owes them thousands of pounds for supplies.

It is understood the J Smith Fish Merchants in Sandend is still waiting for around £4,000.

The cash is for fish supplied to the chip shop in Dufftown which Truerlein operated until it closed its doors in November 2021.

Owner Alan Smith said it is a “frustrating” situation after many promises of payment.

Truerlein say they remain committed to paying off all the debt and claim he threatened them.

Mr Smith acknowledges he threatened to embarrass them by driving around Dufftown in a van with a big banner saying “Truerlein owes me money”.

But decided to not go ahead with it after he asked the police if it was allowed and they said no.

Mr Smith said he was introduced to Truerlein by a former customer.

He added: “I supplied fish to the shop and now they owe me just over £4,000.”

‘We have never had problems with getting paid for fish before’

He added: “Last year was the last time we had any contact and we gave up in the end as it was a waste of time.

“It is frustrating as times are hard enough and my bills have to be paid every week.

“We have never had problems with getting paid for fish before so this is totally new to us.

“They are full of promises, but no money came.

“It is not an end of the world amount, but there is the principle to pay for what you order.”

He added: “I just threatened to embarrass Truerlein by driving around Dufftown in my van with a sign saying something like Truerlein owe me money, don’t trust them.

“I didn’t end up going through it. I chatted with the police about if it was allowed and they said no, so I didn’t do it.

“I’m not a bad person, I just want to be paid for my work.”

What do Truerlein say?

Earlier this week, Truerlein said investigations were under way into a campaign of harassment, abuse and disruption against them.

They previously said it had harmed progress on projects.

In response to the latest development, a Truerlein spokeswoman said: “J Smith Fish Merchants is one of a number of creditors who are owed payment of overdue invoices by a Truerlein business which was forced to close in November 2021, due to factors beyond our control.”

She said Truerlein have “never denied the outstanding debt”, adding: “This is reflected in our annual financial statements.

“We have committed to settling all outstanding debt, plus interest in line with the terms of the Late Payment Act, upon receipt of compensation from successful legal action taken earlier this year.

‘We will contact him when we are in position to discuss payment’

She added: “We have been advised by numerous people that we should simply shut up shop and walk away but we’ve refused to do so and remain committed ensuring all bills are paid, no matter how long it takes.

“Mr Smith may have ‘given up’ after his numerous threats against us were unsuccessful but we have not forgotten and will contact him directly when we are in a position to discuss payment in full.”