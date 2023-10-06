Sandend fish processors reveals regeneration firm Truerlein owes them money for supplying fish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Sandend fish processors reveals regeneration firm Truerlein owes them money for supplying fish

It is understood a four-figure sum is owed to the firm.

By Sean McAngus
Truerlein underfire for owing money to Sandend business.
A fish processing business owner says regeneration firm Truerlein owes them thousands of pounds for supplies.

It is understood the J Smith Fish Merchants in Sandend is still waiting for around £4,000.

The cash is for fish supplied to the chip shop in Dufftown which Truerlein operated until it closed its doors in November 2021.

Owner Alan Smith said it is a “frustrating” situation after many promises of payment.

Truerlein say they remain committed to paying off all the debt and claim he threatened them.

Mr Smith acknowledges he threatened to embarrass them by driving around Dufftown in a van with a big banner saying “Truerlein owes me money”.

But decided to not go ahead with it after he asked the police if it was allowed and they said no.

The fish and chip shop which Truerlein operated until November 2021. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Mr Smith said he was introduced to Truerlein by a former customer.

He added: “I supplied fish to the shop and now they owe me just over £4,000.”

Fish processors J Smith Fish Merchants supply fish vans, fish shops, hotels and fish and chip shops.

‘We have never had problems with getting paid for fish before’

He added: “Last year was the last time we had any contact and we gave up in the end as it was a waste of time.

“It is frustrating as times are hard enough and my bills have to be paid every week.

“We have never had problems with getting paid for fish before so this is totally new to us.

“They are full of promises, but no money came.

“It is not an end of the world amount, but there is the principle to pay for what you order.”

Dufftown. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

He added: “I just threatened to embarrass Truerlein by driving around Dufftown in my van with a sign saying something like Truerlein owe me money, don’t trust them.

“I didn’t end up going through it. I chatted with the police about if it was allowed and they said no, so I didn’t do it.

“I’m not a bad person, I just want to be paid for my work.”

What do Truerlein say?

Earlier this week, Truerlein said investigations were under way into a campaign of harassment, abuse and disruption against them.

They previously said it had harmed progress on projects.

In response to the latest development, a Truerlein spokeswoman said: “J Smith Fish Merchants is one of a number of creditors who are owed payment of overdue invoices by a Truerlein business which was forced to close in November 2021, due to factors beyond our control.”

She said Truerlein have “never denied the outstanding debt”, adding: “This is reflected in our annual financial statements.

“We have committed to settling all outstanding debt, plus interest in line with the terms of the Late Payment Act, upon receipt of compensation from successful legal action taken earlier this year.

‘We will contact him when we are in position to discuss payment’

She added: “We have been advised by numerous people that we should simply shut up shop and walk away but we’ve refused to do so and remain committed ensuring all bills are paid, no matter how long it takes.

“Mr Smith may have ‘given up’ after his numerous threats against us were unsuccessful but we have not forgotten and will contact him directly when we are in a position to discuss payment in full.”

Conversation