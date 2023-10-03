Truerlein: Dufftown pub owners will have to sell their home after ‘unfulfilled promise’ to buy their business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Truerlein: Dufftown pub owners will have to sell their home after ‘unfulfilled promise’ to buy their business

Owners Peter and Anne Stuart have spoken out for the first time.

By Sean McAngus
Stuart Arms owners Peter and Anne Stuart have spoken out about broken promises about selling their Dufftown business to Truerlein. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
A Dufftown pub’s owners say they feel betrayed after the sale of their business to regeneration firm Truerlein failed.

In 2020, the Stuart Arms Bar and Restaurant’s Peter and Anne Stuart came to an agreement to sell the business and building to the firm for around £320,000.

It is understood the pub was going to be refurbished as part of regeneration plans to transform the Speyside town.

Stuart Arms Bar and Restaurant.

Around three years on, the sale hasn’t happened.

The couple now say they will have to sell their family home to pay off a £50,000 loan they took out to keep their Conval Street business going during the winter.

They don’t blame Truerlein for the loan but are upset about the unfulfilled promises.

The company claims that the contract expired in June 2021.

They say they’ve been facing a campaign of harassment, abuse, and disruption that’s harmed progress on projects like the Stuart Arms.

Last year, Truerlein came under fire as their plans failed to materialise.

Stuart family pictured when they operated the Stuart Arms.

‘We put our trust in them and they broke it’

Mrs Stuart explained: “In February 2020, I decided to close the pub as Peter wasn’t well and stress was too much.

“They explained how they were going to set up a company to regenerate Dufftown and buy businesses up for sale.

“In the April, we received the offer, which we were delighted about.

“Since then, they kept saying it was still going ahead and we had nothing to worry about as we were under contract.

“However the sale has never been completed.

“We feel betrayed by people we thought were our friends.”

<br />Stuart Arms owners Peter and Anne Stuart feel betrayed. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

At the moment, Peter is bed-bound at home due to sepsis.

He said: “I was diagnosed about two years ago.

“This year, I have cut out of all the medicine except morphine which is for pain.

“It keeps me going and I’m basically on my last legs.

“The stress from the pub hasn’t helped at all.

“Earlier this year, Anne had blood clots caused by stress.”

‘Home will need to be sold’

Anne added it is just a matter of time until they will have to sell their home.

She said: “I had a £50,000 loan on the bar when they offered to buy and I thought that would solve all our problems.

“We will need to sell the house to cover the debt.

“We don’t blame Truerlein for the loan as it was needed to keep the business alive through the winter but we are annoyed with the promises.

“I held out as they gave the best offer and now we are going to lose everything on a promise.

“Over the years, I sold all the kitchen stuff to cover some bills, so the pub is empty.

“I would have had more respect for them if they just say sorry it failed.”

‘Civil and criminal investigations under way’

A Truerlein spokeswoman said: “The loan mentioned was taken out, and the business had ceased trading due to lack of funds, well before Truerlein first contacted the Stuarts.

“We regret that the Stuart Arms has been unable to attract alternative interest in the two years that it has been back on the market.

“However, since we first publicly announced our proposed plans for Dufftown, our company and individual directors have been targeted in a campaign of harassment, abuse and disruption which has significantly hampered our ability to progress projects such as the Stuart Arms according to our original timeline.

“Civil and criminal investigations are currently under way and we will share a more complete picture once these have been concluded.”

The Stuart Arms remains up for sale on the open market for around £225,000.

