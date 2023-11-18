Police remain at scene after death of New Elgin mum Keisha Donaghy, months after partner dies in same home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police remain at scene after death of New Elgin mum Keisha Donaghy, months after partner dies in same home

Neighbour speak of second death in the house, after man died earlier this year.

By Louise Glen
Mother-of-two, Kiesha Donaghy, was found dead at a flat in Anderson Drive. Image: Kiesha Donaghy/ Facebook.
Police continue to probe the death of New Elgin mum-of-two Keisha Donaghy who, it is believed, died in the same home as her partner.

It is understood that 32-year-old Kiesha was discovered in bed by a relative after neighbours heard her dog crying.

Police rushed to the scene of the incident.

Road closures near Anderson Drive, which had been in place since the incident, were removed earlier this morning.

Forensics officers remain at the scene of the flat.

An officer is on guard at the door of her home.

Police were making door-to-door inquiries, and said they were treating the death as unexplained.

Police remain at the home of Keisha Donaghy in New Elgin

In a report in The Sun newspaper, one neighbour said she called in Keisha’s family due to loud “whimpering” from a dog.

The relative entered the house but came back out when she made the devastating discovery in the woman’s bedroom.

Police are at the scene of the incident at Keisha Donaghy's home in New Elgin.
Police have been in the area since Thursday night. Image: Jasperimage.

The neighbour told the newspaper: “She came up to me in tears. She said she didn’t know if Kiesha was dead or alive or what. I went down and she was definitely dead.

“We’ve got no idea how long she’d been lying there for or what happened to her. It’s just horrible.”

Another woman told the tabloid that she was stunned when she looked outside to see police cars and vans on the street.

She said: “It’s not good. It does make you think about moving away.

“My youngest is a bit shaken up by it. You don’t want this happening on your doorstep.”

‘Such a lovely girl, rest in peace, Keisha’

Kiesha had lived in the flat for some time and was well-known locally.

On social media Kiesha herself had shared plans to move away from Moray.

On social media, she said: “Looking to move right out of Moray. Anyone know anyone wanting a swap from Elgin to anywhere else??? Nothing keeping me here.”

Residents said it was the second time this year police were called to Kiesha’s flat in desperate circumstances.

Keisha Donaghy was found dead at her flat in New Elgin.
Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two. Image: Keisha Donaghy/ Facebook.

They said emergency services were called in February when her boyfriend James Gillies, 20, passed away.

Keisha posted pictures of his gravestone online.

One neighbour said: “I remember seeing the ambulance and someone getting pulled out on a stretcher.

“Absolutely unreal that the same thing is happening at the same place all over again.”

Tributes have been made to Keisha online.

Death of Keisha Donaghy in New Elgin ‘unexplained’

Friend Colleen Taylor wrote: “Honestly so sad to hear this today, my thoughts go out to the quines and rest of the family.

“Such a lovely girl, rest in peace, Keisha”.

Police said they had nothing to add to yesterday’s statement.

In that statement, a spokesman said: “Police received a report of the death of a 32-year-old woman within a property in the Anderson Drive area of Elgin around 7.20pm on Thursday, November 16.

“The death is being treated as unexplained pending a post-mortem examination and next of kin have been informed.

“Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

 

