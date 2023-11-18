Police remain at scene after death of New Elgin mum Keisha Donaghy, months after partner dies in same home

Police continue to probe the death of New Elgin mum-of-two Keisha Donaghy who, it is believed, died in the same home as her partner.

It is understood that 32-year-old Kiesha was discovered in bed by a relative after neighbours heard her dog crying.

Police rushed to the scene of the incident.

Road closures near Anderson Drive, which had been in place since the incident, were removed earlier this morning.

Forensics officers remain at the scene of the flat.

An officer is on guard at the door of her home.

Police were making door-to-door inquiries, and said they were treating the death as unexplained.

In a report in The Sun newspaper, one neighbour said she called in Keisha’s family due to loud “whimpering” from a dog.

The relative entered the house but came back out when she made the devastating discovery in the woman’s bedroom.

The neighbour told the newspaper: “She came up to me in tears. She said she didn’t know if Kiesha was dead or alive or what. I went down and she was definitely dead.

“We’ve got no idea how long she’d been lying there for or what happened to her. It’s just horrible.”

Another woman told the tabloid that she was stunned when she looked outside to see police cars and vans on the street.

She said: “It’s not good. It does make you think about moving away.

“My youngest is a bit shaken up by it. You don’t want this happening on your doorstep.”

‘Such a lovely girl, rest in peace, Keisha’

Kiesha had lived in the flat for some time and was well-known locally.

On social media Kiesha herself had shared plans to move away from Moray.

On social media, she said: “Looking to move right out of Moray. Anyone know anyone wanting a swap from Elgin to anywhere else??? Nothing keeping me here.”

Residents said it was the second time this year police were called to Kiesha’s flat in desperate circumstances.

They said emergency services were called in February when her boyfriend James Gillies, 20, passed away.

Keisha posted pictures of his gravestone online.

One neighbour said: “I remember seeing the ambulance and someone getting pulled out on a stretcher.

“Absolutely unreal that the same thing is happening at the same place all over again.”

Tributes have been made to Keisha online.

Death of Keisha Donaghy in New Elgin ‘unexplained’

Friend Colleen Taylor wrote: “Honestly so sad to hear this today, my thoughts go out to the quines and rest of the family.

“Such a lovely girl, rest in peace, Keisha”.

Police said they had nothing to add to yesterday’s statement.

In that statement, a spokesman said: “Police received a report of the death of a 32-year-old woman within a property in the Anderson Drive area of Elgin around 7.20pm on Thursday, November 16.

“The death is being treated as unexplained pending a post-mortem examination and next of kin have been informed.

“Officers remain at the scene and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”