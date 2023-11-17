Tributes pour in for 32-year-old mum found dead in New Elgin flat

A mother-of-two, who was found dead in New Elgin has been described as a “lovely girl”, as tributes begin to pour in.

Kiesha Donaghy, 32, was found within a flat in the Anderson Drive area of New Elgin last night.

Officers stood guard at the property throughout the night, and a significant police presence remained at the scene today.

The residential street has been cordoned off and door-to-door enquiries have commenced while the death is being treated as “unexplained.”

People who knew Miss Donaghy have started to pay tribute to her, describing her as “one of a kind”.

‘One of a kind’

Tributes have came pouring in on social media to honour the mother-of-two as people paid their condolences to her family and friends on Facebook.

Amy-Louise Moir wrote: “Thoughts are with her family at this sad time, we’re going to miss you so much, rest in paradise beautiful”.

Colleen Taylor commented: “Honestly so sad to hear this today, my thoughts go out to the quines and rest of the family. Such a lovely girl, rest in peace Keisha”.

Kelly Munro also shared her condolences as she wrote: “This is so sad, rest in peace Keisha, my heart goes out to her kids, family and friends.

Residents shared their state of shock yesterday as they learned of the death of the young mum.

A neighbour told the P&J: “When I went upstairs for my bath at 8pm and shut the blinds I saw blue flashing lights and the road cordoned off.

“It’s scary to think it’s so close”.

Death being treated as unexplained

Jade Cruickshank also shared a tribute on social media as she wrote: “Kiesha your one of a kind. A heart of gold would of helped anyone out!

“Just can’t believe that your gone. Taken to soon, fly high girl!! Thinking of the family and close friends.

“Rest easy, so sad to be hearing this keesh cruel world we all live in.”

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of the death of a 32-year-old woman within a property in the Anderson Drive area of Elgin around 7.20pm on Thursday, 16 November.

“The death is being treated as unexplained pending a post-mortem examination and next of kin have been informed.

“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”