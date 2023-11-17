Tributes pour in for 32-year-old mum found dead in New Elgin flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Tributes pour in for 32-year-old mum found dead in New Elgin flat

Kiesha Donaghy was found within a property in the Anderson Drive area last night.

By Shanay Taylor
The 32-year-old was found dead in a flat.
Tributes have came pouring in for Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two. Image: Facebook.

A mother-of-two, who was found dead in New Elgin has been described as a “lovely girl”, as tributes begin to pour in.

Kiesha Donaghy, 32, was found within a flat in the Anderson Drive area of New Elgin last night.

Officers stood guard at the property throughout the night, and a significant police presence remained at the scene today.

The residential street has been cordoned off and door-to-door enquiries have commenced while the death is being treated as “unexplained.”

People who knew Miss Donaghy have started to pay tribute to her, describing her as “one of a kind”.

Kiesha Donaghy was 32-years-old. Image: Facebook.

‘One of a kind’

Tributes have came pouring in on social media to honour the mother-of-two as people paid their condolences to her family and friends on Facebook.

Amy-Louise Moir wrote: “Thoughts are with her family at this sad time, we’re going to miss you so much, rest in paradise beautiful”.

Colleen Taylor commented: “Honestly so sad to hear this today, my thoughts go out to the quines and rest of the family. Such a lovely girl, rest in peace Keisha”.

Kelly Munro also shared her condolences as she wrote: “This is so sad, rest in peace Keisha, my heart goes out to her kids, family and friends.

Residents shared their state of shock yesterday as they learned of the death of the young mum.

A neighbour told the P&J: “When I went upstairs for my bath at 8pm and shut the blinds I saw blue flashing lights and the road cordoned off.

“It’s scary to think it’s so close”.

Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two. Image: Facebook.

Death being treated as unexplained

Jade Cruickshank also shared a tribute on social media as she wrote: “Kiesha your one of a kind. A heart of gold would of helped anyone out!

“Just can’t believe that your gone. Taken to soon, fly high girl!! Thinking of the family and close friends.

“Rest easy, so sad to be hearing this keesh cruel world we all live in.”

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “Police received a report of the death of a 32-year-old woman within a property in the Anderson Drive area of Elgin around 7.20pm on Thursday, 16 November.

“The death is being treated as unexplained pending a post-mortem examination and next of kin have been informed.

“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Mum, 32, who died in New Elgin named locally as police continue probe

More from Moray

Elgin Community Surgery.
New vision on the way for building which housed Elgin medical practice after Moray…
Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, is believed to have been found dead at his flat in the Anderson Drive. Facebook
Mum, 32, who died in New Elgin named locally as police continue probe
Drivers caught parking on pavements in Aberdeen will risk being slapped with a £100 fine next year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Poll: Aberdeen to enforce pavement parking ban — do you support the plan?
6
Two police officers from behind walking.
Mental health problems increasing police's workload in Moray
Denise Chisholm, better known as "Mrs Chiz", with her grandson Ethan.
'Everybody loved Mrs Chiz': Family's tribute to beloved Buckie classroom assistant Denise Chisholm
Police at scene of New Elgin death
Community in shock as police probe death of 32-year-old woman in New Elgin
Amy Jenkins pictured with her husband Alex, four-year-old son Jude and newborn Brody.
Family left stranded in Aberdeen after wife gives birth five weeks premature
A final report on the purchase of unused temporary cabins that were supposed to house children from Aberlour Primary School nursery will be discussed next week. Image: Moray Council
Final report on Moray Council's purchase of unused Aberlour nursery cabins will be discussed…
Batchen Street Coffee shop in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Popular speciality coffee shop dubbed 'best cafe in Elgin' goes on the market
CR0045655 Susy Macaulay Inverness. Nairn based music industry photographer Marc Marnie who has spent the past 50 years photographing hundreds of musical acts in Scotland from the famous to the unknowns. 7th November '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From Ringo to Robbie: Nairn photographer's 50 years capturing music legends