The champion pair of yearlings from Neil and Mark Wattie, Tonley, tapped out by judge David Murray, far right.
Black beauties forward for Bonanza at Thainstone

The event attracted 96 entries from 28 top Aberdeen-Angus herds.

By Katrina Macarthur

Aberdeen-Angus breeders from across the country descended on Thainstone yesterday for the Black Beauty Bonanza.

The event, organised by the North East Aberdeen-Angus Club, was one of the largest shows for some time, with 96 of the 106 entries forward from 28 different herds.

David Murray of the Wolflaw herd at Forfar judged the twelve classes of calves and yearlings, before going on to select his champion and reserve winners in each section.

Almost 100 entries forward from leading Aberdeen-Angus herds

He said: “The quality in front of me today has been superb. There was some real strong female classes, perhaps the strongest I have seen at this event.”

The heifer calf championship was won by  January-born Foxhill Diamond Mist Z253, from Mike and Melanie Alford’s Foxhill herd in Devon.

Foxhill Diamond Mist Z253 from the Alfords won the heifer calf championship.

She was brought out by freelance stockman Drew Hyslop, who looks after the couple’s show cattle in Ayrshire.

This heifer is by Linton Gilbertines President S021, out of Weeton Diamond Mist M351.

She stood junior female champion at Agri Expo in Carlisle and was native junior champion at the Stars of the Future Calf Show.

Reserve heifer calf champion for Hannah Heerema, and farm manager Gerald Joyce, of Balavil Home Farm, Kingussie, was the similarly aged calf Balavilhouse Daisy Duchess Z995.

‘Superb quality’ forward for judge David Murray

This one is an AI son of Kilmaluag Eriskay T203, out of Ardoyne Daisy Duchess P256, and won her class at Agri Expo.

Neil and Mark Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford, stood champion yearling heifer with Tonley Fiona Y937.

This 19-month-old was overall champion at the society’s Winter National Calf Show at Agri Expo and reserve female champion at the national show at Turriff.

Stockman husband and wife duo David and Susan Johnstone with judge David Murray behind.

Her sire is Tonley Jester Eric S318, which has bred sons to 24,000gns and daughters to 20,000gns.

Reserve to Tonley, was Newton-Struthers Espresso Y649, a similarly aged female from the Rhind family at Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, Forres.

Espresso had a summer to remember when she won seven breed championships as well as two reserve inter-breed wins and champions of champion at Grantown Show.

She is by Idvies Ed, out of Newton-Struthers Emma.

Newton-Struthers Espresso Y649 carries on her winning ways

The main sponsors the event – Ballindalloch Home Farms – won the bull calf championship with Ballindalloch Flame Z696.

Winning for farm manager David Johnstone and wife Susan, was the April-born son of Rosemead January W189, and the first calf out of Ballindalloch Flora.

Bull calf champion Ballindalloch Flame Z696.

Flora’s dam is the well-known Ballindalloch Earl, which stood calf champion here 10 years ago.

Ray Gardiner, Newton Smiddy, Skene, was reserve bull calf with May-born Newton Nelson Z139, by Idvies Ferrari, out of Newton Muchalls Nutmeg.

Ballindalloch wins bull calf championship 10 years on

There was just one class of yearling bulls, with the champion and reserve tickets going to Tonley.

Champion was Tonley Edward Y938, by Tonley Jester Eric, while the other was Tonley Picasso Y953, one of the first sons of Duncanziemere Jetstream.

They went on to win the yearling pair championship and are destined for sale at Stirling in February.

Margaret Sclater of the Deveron herd. 

Balavilhouse heifers took champion in the pairs of calves, while Ray Gardiner’s Newton Muchalls herd took reserve with another heifer duo.

Reserve pair of yearlings also went to Tonley.

Andrew Reid Jnr from Ellon won the Chairman’s Special Prize for Endeavour.

