Home News Moray

‘Can you feel it’: The Jacksons to perform at next year’s MacMoray Festival in Elgin

Status Quo and a host of other bands and musicians will take part in May's event.

By Chris Cromar
The Jacksons are coming to Elgin.
“Can you feel it” will be ringing round Elgin next summer as hit band The Jacksons will play at the MacMoray Summer Festival in the town.

The band – formerly called Jackson 5 – came to prominence in the 1970s.

Next year’s MacMoray, which takes place on May 4-5 at the Moray town’s Cooper Park, is the “Blame It on the Boogie” band’s only scheduled date in Scotland during 2024.

View from back of crowd looking at MacMoray stage.
MacMoray had its inaugural festival last year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The band, which has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, is now made up of three of the original five brothers; Jackie, Marlon and Tito, while the latter’s son Taryll is also a member.

The Jackson 5 standing up.
The Jackson 5 with Michael Jackson (centre) and his brothers (left to right): Marlon, Jackie, Randy and Tito.

As well as The Jacksons, rockers Status Quo will also perform at the two-day event, which made its debut in April 2022.

The rockers, whose hits include “Rockin’ All Over the World” and “Whatever You Want” will take to the Elgin stage in August, as will “Mysterious Girl” singer and TV personality Peter Andre.

‘It is so exciting’

In a line-up described as being “something for everyone”, it also includes Scouting for Girls, The Drifters and The Hoosiers, as well as a host of others.

MacMoray organiser Andy Macdonald said: “It is so exciting to have one of the world’s biggest bands coming to Moray.

“It’s extra exciting because it is a Scottish exclusive with MacMoray. This will be huge for the local economy and business.”

Peter Andre sitting in car.
Peter Andre will perform at MacMoray next year.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, with 30,000 available overall, 15,000 for each day.

Up until Christmas, there is a special discount on tickets, with them being priced at £45 for an adult day ticket and £75 for a weekend one.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 01309 679613 or online via www.macmoray.com.

Conversation