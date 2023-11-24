Banff mum wins new-build home and car in £9.99 online raffle – just two years after winning car and £36k

A Banff mum has won a new home, car and £20,000 won in a £9.99 online raffle.

Helen Doherty hailed the ‘life-changing’ prize from Bounty Competitions.

Helen was offered the prizes or a £300,000 cash alternative, with the competition hosts saying the prizes were worth ‘closer to half-a-million’.

And it’s second-time lucky for the mum, who bagged a car and £36,000 in another raffle by the same firm just two years ago.

Helen, who picked up the keys to her new-build home in Cove, and brand new Audi S3 today, told The Press and Journal: “It’s just life-changing really, isn’t it.

“Makes my life now, really quite comfortable.”

Helen, originally from Turriff, is a support worker in Buckie for Action for Children.

She entered on the Bounty Competitions website and was watching the draw live on Facebook at work – and couldn’t believe it when she won.

Her husband David Nisbet did not believe her when she told him the good news.

The prize included a new home, car, £20,000 and a two-person flying lesson – in total worth ‘well over 300,000’.

The flying lesson has been gifted to her son – with Helen joking “that’s his Christmas taken care of.”

The couple plan to sell their current house in Banff and move into their new home in the new year.

However, Helen has no plans to retire early and is celebrating her win with a night in an Aberdeen hotel and visit from her children.

She added: “We’ll just kind of take it as it goes, it’s a lot to take in to be fair.

“It’s still sinking in.”

Brand new house is a first for Bounty Competitions

This is the first time Bounty Competitions has given away a new house.

The Aberdeen family firm has had over 20,000 winners and gives away everything from spa days and cosmetics to cars, holidays and concert tickets.

Director Calvin Davidson partnered with Aberdeenshire builder Stewart Milne Homes to offer a brand-new house as a prize.

He said: “When we started Bounty Competitions, we could never dream we would be giving away prizes like this.”