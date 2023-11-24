Banff mum wins new-build home and car in £9.99 online raffle – just two years after winning car and £36k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banff mum wins new-build home and car in £9.99 online raffle – just two years after winning car and £36k

It's second-time lucky for Helen Doherty, who has won another incredible Bounty Competitions prize.

By Bailey Moreton
Helen Docherty with her family, from left, Kerrie and Lottie Nisbet, David Nisbet, Helen Docherty, Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Helen Docherty with her family, from left, Kerrie and Lottie Nisbet, David Nisbet, Helen Docherty,

A Banff mum has won a new home, car and £20,000 won in a £9.99 online raffle.

Helen Doherty hailed the ‘life-changing’ prize from Bounty Competitions.

Helen was offered the prizes or a £300,000 cash alternative, with the competition hosts saying the prizes were worth ‘closer to half-a-million’.

And it’s second-time lucky for the mum, who bagged a car and £36,000 in another raffle by the same firm just two years ago.

Helen, who picked up the keys to her new-build home in Cove, and brand new Audi S3 today, told The Press and Journal: “It’s just life-changing really, isn’t it.

She said the win makes her life ‘comfortable’. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Makes my life now, really quite comfortable.”

Helen, originally from Turriff, is a support worker in Buckie for Action for Children.

She entered on the Bounty Competitions website and was watching the draw live on Facebook at work – and couldn’t believe it when she won.

Her husband David Nisbet did not believe her when she told him the good news.

The prize included a new home, car, £20,000 and a two-person flying lesson – in total worth ‘well over 300,000’.

The flying lesson has been gifted to her son – with Helen joking “that’s his Christmas taken care of.”

The couple plan to sell their current house in Banff and move into their new home in the new year.

However, Helen has no plans to retire early and is celebrating her win with a night in an Aberdeen hotel and visit from her children.

She added: “We’ll just kind of take it as it goes, it’s a lot to take in to be fair.

“It’s still sinking in.”

Helen and her family with Calvin and Leanne from Bounty Competitions.

Brand new house is a first for Bounty Competitions

This is the first time Bounty Competitions has given away a new house.

The Aberdeen family firm has had over 20,000 winners and gives away everything from spa days and cosmetics to cars, holidays and concert tickets.

Director Calvin Davidson partnered with Aberdeenshire builder Stewart Milne Homes to offer a brand-new house as a prize.

He said: “When we started Bounty Competitions, we could never dream we would be giving away prizes like this.”

Conversation