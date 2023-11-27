Noisy neighbour threatened to poo in police van and break officer’s jaw

A man who threatened to poo in a police van and break an officer’s jaw has been told he’ll be jailed if the sheriff sees him again in court.

Ryan Simpson, 26, had been told to turn down his loud music by police who turned up at his Highland home, but instead, he replied: “F*** off, it is my house”.

Then he threatened them with violence and hurled insults as he appeared to be under the influence.

His anti-social antics landed Simpson in the dock to answer for his bad behaviour at the property on Wades Circle, Inverness, late one evening.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Simpson had not been taking his prescribed mental health medication at the time and “is trying to get himself out of this type of offending”.

Ryan Simpson reacted badly to an order to turn down his loud music

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said he was arrested by police before becoming unruly in the back of the vehicle that was taken him to the custody suite.

“While in the police van en route to Burnett Road police station on October 6 last year, he was spitting continuously and head-butting the wall of the vehicle.

“He also threatened to urinate and defecate in it,” Ms Hood explained.

Simpson’s defence solicitor Graham Mann said his client had been diagnosed with a mental health condition.

He had been prescribed medication but was not taking it at the time of the offence, Mr Mann explained.

In court, Simpson pled guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour.

His lawyer added: “He is currently on supervised bail and is doing well. He also plans on taking an induction course for offshore work, which he has done successfully before.

“Considering his recent slow-down of offending, there may be an alternative to custody here. He is trying to get himself out of this type of offending.”

Noisy neighbour has since moved away from Inverness

Sheriff Sara Matheson told Simpson: “What I am looking for is signs that you are growing up, getting on the right path and sorting yourself out”.

After the sheriff read a background report and heard from Mr Mann again, she decided against jailing Simpson, who is now living at Macrae Crescent in Dingwall.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and also placed under 18 months of social work supervision.

But Sheriff Matheson also warned Simpson: “If I see you again, it is going to be a custodial sentence”.

