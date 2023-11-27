Noisy neighbour threatened to poo in police van and break officer’s jaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Noisy neighbour threatened to poo in police van and break officer’s jaw

When officers told under the influence Ryan Simpson to turn down his loud music he replied: "F*** off, it is my house".

By David Love
Ryan Simpson avoided a jail sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
A man who threatened to poo in a police van and break an officer’s jaw has been told he’ll be jailed if the sheriff sees him again in court.

Ryan Simpson, 26, had been told to turn down his loud music by police who turned up at his Highland home, but instead, he replied: “F*** off, it is my house”.

Then he threatened them with violence and hurled insults as he appeared to be under the influence.

His anti-social antics landed Simpson in the dock to answer for his bad behaviour at the property on Wades Circle, Inverness, late one evening.

Inverness Sheriff Court heard that Simpson had not been taking his prescribed mental health medication at the time and “is trying to get himself out of this type of offending”.

Ryan Simpson reacted badly to an order to turn down his loud music

Fiscal depute Emily Hood said he was arrested by police before becoming unruly in the back of the vehicle that was taken him to the custody suite.

“While in the police van en route to Burnett Road police station on October 6 last year, he was spitting continuously and head-butting the wall of the vehicle.

“He also threatened to urinate and defecate in it,” Ms Hood explained.

Simpson’s defence solicitor Graham Mann said his client had been diagnosed with a mental health condition.

He had been prescribed medication but was not taking it at the time of the offence, Mr Mann explained.

In court, Simpson pled guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour.

His lawyer added: “He is currently on supervised bail and is doing well. He also plans on taking an induction course for offshore work, which he has done successfully before.

“Considering his recent slow-down of offending, there may be an alternative to custody here. He is trying to get himself out of this type of offending.”

Noisy neighbour has since moved away from Inverness

Sheriff Sara Matheson told Simpson: “What I am looking for is signs that you are growing up, getting on the right path and sorting yourself out”.

After the sheriff read a background report and heard from Mr Mann again, she decided against jailing Simpson, who is now living at Macrae Crescent in Dingwall.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and also placed under 18 months of social work supervision.

But Sheriff Matheson also warned Simpson: “If I see you again, it is going to be a custodial sentence”.

