Donna McLean: Dublin has been allowed to become a deprived breeding ground for hate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Donna McLean: Dublin has been allowed to become a deprived breeding ground for hate

Loosening the grip of the far right in Ireland won’t be achieved by cops donning riot gear or borrowing a couple of water cannons.

A bus and car on fire on O'Connell Street in Dublin city centre after violent scenes unfolded following an attack on Parnell Square East. Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
A bus and car on fire on O'Connell Street in Dublin city centre after violent scenes unfolded following an attack on Parnell Square East. Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
By Donna McLean

The scenes in Dublin last Thursday shocked us all, with over 500 people rioting and looting shops in the centre of what has been traditionally viewed as the friendliest of Irish cities.

On O’Connell Street, buses and cars burned, as crowds of teenagers appeared to revel in the danger. The Gardaí, dressed in full riot gear, struggled to hold the lines.

After the horrific act of violence in Parnell Square, which saw three young children and their carer stabbed outside a school, elements of the far right decided that this was an opportunity to light the fuse, igniting an anger that has been simmering through the inner city for years.

But what led to tensions in Dublin finally reaching boiling point? And what makes people wilfully destroy their own city?

Firstly, we must acknowledge the creeping growth of a right-wing movement in the Republic of Ireland. Far right factions have been spreading for some time, and now appear to have taken root.

Many people in disadvantaged communities believe that the state looks down on them, treating them with contempt – a belief that is fuelled by the right-wing cheerleaders’ campaign of misinformation about asylum seekers and refugees. People participate in the destruction of their own city because they believe the streets don’t belong to them.

For the far right’s agents provocateurs, last week’s events were not accidental. This is all part of a deliberate strategy of waiting it out for that precise moment, like Thursday’s awful incident, where a fuse can be lit.

It has nothing to do with patriotism, nothing to do with the safety of women and children, which they will often broadcast as being their raison d’être. As we’ve seen recently, it has nothing to do with “protecting” anyone.

Concerns have not been listened to

Politicians have been targeted and, in scenes reminiscent of Trump’s America, the Dáil (Ireland’s house of representatives) was recently surrounded by a mob of around 200 people complaining about a multitude of issues, including Covid vaccines, sex education in schools, hate speech laws and immigration. At one point, they erected a mock noose, and TDs (politicians) had to be escorted out of the building by gardaí for their own safety.

The far right proclaim themselves to be Irish patriots, yet show no respect for representatives of the state, police or politicians, who are viewed as “traitors”. But LGBTQ+ groups, refugee support organisations, trade unions and social justice activists across Ireland have been warning about the rising threat of the far right for years now.

Debris is cleared from a burned out Luas and bus on O’Connell Street in Dublin, in the aftermath of violent scenes in the city centre last week. Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Concerns have not been listened to. In fact, the threats have frequently been minimised, both in the media and by some politicians.

We’ve repeatedly seen aggressive and illegal actions by the right being treated with a “softly, softly” approach, and mislabelled as “protests”; actions such as blocking roads, threatening asylum seekers, targeting direct provision accommodation, and attempting to shut down libraries.

Last week’s situation didn’t take place in a vacuum, and the people who allowed the situation to fester must be held to account.

You can’t simply legislate away systemic problems

I remember the London riots of 2011 well. I was managing drug and alcohol treatment services in south-east London, and many of the young people we worked with got caught up in the looting and destruction. They were sentenced harshly, by a criminal justice system that set out to make an example of them.

I’m certainly not defending their actions, but I will point out that crimes against property have always been sentenced disproportionately, especially when the people who get caught are poor and can’t summon up good character references. Demonising already disadvantaged groups pretty much ensures that the cycle of destruction will continue.

Loosening the grip of the far right in Ireland won’t be achieved by cops donning riot gear or borrowing a couple of water cannons

You can’t simply legislate away the systemic problems that blight the poorest parts of Dublin. There has been chronic underinvestment in areas around the city for years, rising homelessness, and a lack of safe spaces for young people, all of which have led to deeply rooted disadvantage and marginalisation.

Loosening the grip of the far right in Ireland won’t be achieved by cops donning riot gear or borrowing a couple of water cannons from the Police Service of Northern Ireland – we all know how well that strategy worked out. None of those measures will help to alleviate the epidemic of social deprivation in Dublin.

Change can come only from real investment, coupled with courageous and compassionate leadership, which is not currently visible, plus a genuine desire for improvement, which includes everyone in the community.

The city has suffered for too long, impacted by poor political decisions, greed and structural neglect. It feels unsafe, abandoned, grim. Dublin’s heart is barely beating, and it desperately needs restorative attention. Otherwise, those teenagers, and the generation after them, will continue to be easy recruits for the hatemongers of the far right.

Donna McLean is originally from Ayrshire and is a mum of twins, writer and activist

More from Columnists

James Barrack, of Knight Property Group.
James Barrack: Aberdeen offers compelling investment proposition
First Minister Humza Yousaf and Health Secretary Michael Matheson during a September visit to the Thistle Foundation in Edinburgh. Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire
David Knight: Matheson-Yousaf iPad fiasco has a distinct whiff of Boris Johnson about it
An urban fox stole the spotlight during Aberdeen's Christmas parade and light switch-on. Image: Facebook
The Flying Pigs: How did the council tame a festive fox for Union Street…
David Tennant as Dr Who, making a return for its 60th anniversary. Image: BBC.
Jacqueline Wake Young: David Tennant stars in Dr Who specials and fox steals show…
Even 35 years on, such an embarrassing encounter is hard to forget. Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: Tonight, Matthew, I'm going to be cringing over the last time we…
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: Region's construction industry must be ready for AI tsunami
Earlier this year, Afghan refugee Amir Hussain Ibrahimi, 24, accused a UK Government minister who said people must 'help themselves' of not understanding the reality of the situation for refugees. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Catherine Deveney: Understanding complex loss refugees suffer is key to being truly compassionate
Columnist Campbell Gunn in his allotment, which he says boosts his physical and mental health
Campbell Gunn: Everybody in Scotland deserves the opportunity to have their own allotment
The societal pressure around giving gifts at Christmas time can weigh heavily. Image: triocean/Shutterstock
Kerry Hudson: It's OK to opt out of Christmas gift giving - maybe we…
Scottish Health Secretary Michael Matheson and the Scottish Government have faced criticism over the handling of excessive iPad data roaming charges. (Image: Robert Perry/PA Wire)
Derek Tucker: Michael Matheson iPad scandal isn't over until Scottish public says so

Conversation