Kiesha Donaghy: Man arrested over alleged murder of New Elgin mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Kiesha Donaghy: Man arrested over alleged murder of New Elgin mum

Police have arrested a 41-year-old in connection with the death.

By Graham Fleming
Kiesha Donaghy on the left and police officers standing on the right.
Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, died at a property on Anderson Drive in New Elgin last week. Image: Facebook.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Kiesha Donaghy.

Kiesha , 32, was found dead at her home in Anderson Drive, Elgin on Thursday, November 16.

Lucretia, known as Kiesha, was found at around 7.20pm by a relative after neighbours heard her dog whimpering.

Police have now released a statement saying they have arrested a suspect in connection to the crime.

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson, of the major investigation team, said: “We continue to support Kiesha’s family and our thoughts are with them.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and continued support.”

More from Moray

Elgin Pure Gym is set to open. The Press and Journal was given a sneak peak inside. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
First look inside Elgin’s new Pure Gym
Snow gates at Cock Bridge and Tomintoul have been closed.
Cock Bridge to Tomintoul snowgates closed, as ice and snow hit
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jody Bruce jailed for domestic abuse Picture shows; Jody Bruce, Inverness Justice Centre . n/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
'Three litres of vodka a day' drinker snuck into domestic abuse victim's home
Violent and aggressive incidents in Moray schools have risen by more then 200%.
'Horrific' rise in violent and aggressive incidents in Moray schools
Billy Walker, owner, between the four copper stills at The GlenAllachie Distillery.
Moray distillery to build 134-panel solar farm for net-zero tech
Flowers propped up at wooden gate on Anderson Drive with pathway behind.
Kiesha Donaghy murder: 'Anderson Drive is a close community with families trying to live…
The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin asylum seekers hotel appeals to Scottish Government after Moray Council planning decision
\The Flying Scotsman
'Slam door' ban could mean the end of Flying Scotsman's 'authentic' carriageways
Jacquelyn Young pictured at the nail bar inside her business Younger Day Spa in Lossiemouth
Lossie businesswoman brings cruise ships experience to dream job in Moray
Met Office snow and ice forecast.
'Hazardous conditions': Yellow weather warning issued for snow and ice across the north, north…