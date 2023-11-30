Moray Kiesha Donaghy: Man arrested over alleged murder of New Elgin mum Police have arrested a 41-year-old in connection with the death. By Graham Fleming November 30 2023, 11.28am Share Kiesha Donaghy: Man arrested over alleged murder of New Elgin mum Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6275771/man-arrested-kiesha-donaghy/ Copy Link Kiesha Donaghy, a mother-of-two, died at a property on Anderson Drive in New Elgin last week. Image: Facebook. A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Kiesha Donaghy. Kiesha , 32, was found dead at her home in Anderson Drive, Elgin on Thursday, November 16. Lucretia, known as Kiesha, was found at around 7.20pm by a relative after neighbours heard her dog whimpering. Police have now released a statement saying they have arrested a suspect in connection to the crime. Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson, of the major investigation team, said: “We continue to support Kiesha’s family and our thoughts are with them. “I would like to thank the public for their patience and continued support.”