Kiesha Donaghy: Man arrested over alleged murder of New Elgin mum

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Kiesha Donaghy.

Kiesha , 32, was found dead at her home in Anderson Drive, Elgin on Thursday, November 16.

Lucretia, known as Kiesha, was found at around 7.20pm by a relative after neighbours heard her dog whimpering.

Police have now released a statement saying they have arrested a suspect in connection to the crime.

Detective Superintendent Lorna Ferguson, of the major investigation team, said: “We continue to support Kiesha’s family and our thoughts are with them.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience and continued support.”