Kiesha Donaghy murder: ‘Anderson Drive is a close community with families trying to live their lives in sometimes the most difficult circumstances’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Kiesha Donaghy murder: ‘Anderson Drive is a close community with families trying to live their lives in sometimes the most difficult circumstances’

Press and Journal reporter David Mackay lived on the street for over three years.

Flowers propped up at wooden gate on Anderson Drive with pathway behind.
The death of Keisha Donaghy has shocked the New Elgin community. Image: Jasperimage
David Mackay By David Mackay

I don’t suppose there’s a typical place for a murder to be, and nor should there be.

The thought of young mum-of-two Kiesha Donaghy being killed in a violent attack on Anderson Drive in New Elgin is truly shocking though.

I lived on the street for over three years when I first moved to Elgin in 2016.

My wife and I enjoyed the close-knit community of the Free State so much that we bought a house only three streets away.

At a time when there are periodic stories about people not knowing their neighbours, I value living somewhere that I’m comfortable to stop and chat to so many of mine.

It makes the murder on Anderson Drive in Elgin all the more shocking and difficult to understand for those who live here.

Life on Anderson Drive in New Elgin

Like any neighbourhood, Anderson Drive isn’t perfect.

There was that one person with too much time on their hands who kept throwing carpet tacks and screws over the road.

The traffic around the school could be hellish at times and the gulls were truly awful.

But when I hear people talk about Anderson Drive and neighbouring Meadow Crescent and Croft Road, it’s as if it’s an area to avoid.

Street view of Anderson Drive sign and road behind.
Anderson Drive is a quiet neighbourhood and a close community. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

In more than seven years living here, I don’t recognise the tone people adopt when they talk about the area.

The area is one of the most deprived in Moray, according to the Scottish Government’s index of multiple deprivation.

What some people see as reasons to stigmatise it are mainly simply people trying to live in sometimes the most difficult of circumstances.

I had neighbours who were single mothers starting again after escaping abusive relationships. I lived next to people battling crippling addictions to drugs and alcohol and families who had moved to Scotland to start a new life.

Police cars blocking entrance to a cordon in New Elgin.
New Elgin residents are not used to seeing such a large police response. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

People just wanted to live their lives though. Police cars on Anderson Drive were rare, and certainly not for anything violent.

I mainly saw officers on the streets to monitor the parking problems at the school gates, which have now thankfully got better.

I didn’t know Kiesha. I don’t know what her circumstances were.

But I know her and her family don’t deserve what happened and I can only hope someone somewhere will come forward with information.

Shocking sight of police investigating Elgin murder

Violent crime is thankfully rare in New Elgin, which makes Kiesha’s murder on Anderson Drive all the more shocking.

It’s a tragic coincidence it has happened just 300 yards from the home where Arlene Fraser disappeared from. The size of the investigation has perhaps brought back memories for some.

I admit my heart stopped though when I saw the number of police vans on Bezack Street late last week.

Forensic police officers in Elgin.
There has been a significant police presence in the Anderson Drive area for several days. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And I struggled to comprehend I was actually seeing forensics officers going through drains. It just isn’t what happens in our community.

As we come to terms with what has happened on our collective doorstep, we must all try to remember crimes like this are thankfully incredibly rare in Elgin.

Not to diminish what has happened to Kiesha, but to hold on to the best bits of our community and to make sure what she and her family are going through never happens again.

David Mackay is a Press and Journal reporter based in Elgin. He lived on Anderson Drive for three years and still stays in New Elgin.

More from Moray

The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin asylum seekers hotel appeals to Scottish Government after Moray Council planning decision
\The Flying Scotsman
'Slam door' ban could mean the end of Flying Scotsman's 'authentic' carriageways
Jacquelyn Young pictured at the nail bar inside her business Younger Day Spa in Lossiemouth
Lossie businesswoman brings cruise ships experience to dream job in Moray
Met Office snow and ice forecast.
'Hazardous conditions': Yellow weather warning issued for snow and ice across the north, north…
Images taken of Lecht Road overnight show a large volume of snow in the area.
Snow gates on Lecht Road closed ahead of more showers
Dale Haslam and artwork for the Arlene Fraser podcast with Q&A logo.
Arlene Fraser murder: Join the live online Q&A event with podcast host Dale Haslam…
2
Police officer removing bags of evidence from Anderson Drive flats.
Kiesha Donaghy murder: Bags of evidence taken away as investigation enters second week
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Upton had extreme pornography featuring dogs Picture shows; Michael Upton. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 26/09/2023
Moray man with 'no memory' of sick animal porn video stash avoids jail
The destroyed remains of the pavilion at the Old Ceremony in Elgin.
Pavilion in Elgin cemetery reduced to shell after 'deliberate' fire
Snow in Inverurie in Aberdeenshire.
Snow warning as temperatures to plummet to MINUS 8 across the north and north-east

Conversation