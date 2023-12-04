Exclusive: Council finally ends ‘nonsensical impasse’ by meeting Dons bosses about beach stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Council finally ends ‘nonsensical impasse’ by meeting Dons bosses about beach stadium

Plans to build a new Dons stadium as part of the multi-million-pound beach overhaul had been at a stalemate for more than a year.

By Denny Andonova
Dave Cormack and Ian Yuill, with proposed Dons stadium at Aberdeen beach in the background.
Dave Cormack and council co-leader Ian Yuill finally came face to face to discuss the proposed new Dons stadium at the beach. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Council leaders have ended a stand-off over proposals to build a new Dons stadium at Aberdeen beach.

A long-awaited meeting has been held between local authority top brass and Dons bosses amid ongoing uncertainty over a potential replacement for Pittodrie.

The development has been touted a key part of major plans to rejuvenate the seafront.

It comes after the local authority was accused of “growing cold” on the idea of a new Aberdeen FC stadium, which has been wildly popular among supporters.

The image shows Pittodrie, the current Dons stadium in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen FC wants to build a Pittodrie replacement on the ground to the top right of the photograph. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In August, council chiefs admitted they have made no contact with the Dons all year.

The silence raised doubts that the project could ever come together.

How did we get here?

The meeting between co-leaders Christian Allard and Ian Yuill and Dons chairman Dave Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows is understood to have taken place in late October.

That’s more than a month after council chiefs were cornered in chambers with queries over the likelihood of building a new stadium at the beach.

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack strongly supports a new beach stadium in the city.<br />Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

The apparent breakthrough comes as they prepare to discuss the revamp of the city waterfront again next week.

The football ground – which would cost as much as £80 million – has been featured in the beach masterplan from day one.

And it was estimated it would bring Aberdeen a billion-pound boost, with the stadium dominating most design images of the beach transformation.

Aberdeen FC still has planning permission for its Kingsford Stadium... and could go through with the move out of the city if the council does not back the beach ground plans. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Aberdeen FC still has planning permission for Kingsford Stadium… and could go through with the move out of the city if the council does not back the beach plans. Image: Aberdeen FC.

But Aberdeen FC bosses say the project is reliant on some cash from the council.

This has put the two parties at odds, with the SNP and Liberal Democrat ruling group previously vowing not to part with a penny towards the building.

Could this be new hope for proposed beach stadium?

During the latest discussion in chambers, exasperated Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik stressed the importance of the football stadium as he pleaded for action.

He said: “Without the new stadium, anything we do at the beach is just cosmetic.”

Aberdeen Labour leader M Tauqeer Malik first raised the idea of free parking near Aberdeen Central Mosque on Fridays. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Councillor M Tauqeer Malik – and many others of his colleagues – raised questions over the probability of a new stadium back in September. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Fellow party colleague Ross Grant echoed his words, saying it was time to “move away from this realm of disrespect” and start fostering a “healthy relationship with the club”.

‘Nonsensical impasse’ at an end

Conservative group leader Ryan Houghton has pressured the administration to pursue talks with the club several times this year.

Today, he told us: “It’s good to see the nonsensical impasse has ended and that the administration are finally giving this the consideration it requires.

“Now we hope to see plans come before council In the near future, so all 45 councillors can get a full understanding of any proposal.”

Council co-leader Ian Yuill placed the blame for any delays on the Dons, slamming the football club for voicing their concerns through The P&J.

Such delays have been evident in our correspondence with the local authority, too.

Dons stadium standoff splashed the Evening Express in September. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.
The rising tensions between Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen FC on funding for the new beach stadium hit the front page of the Evening Express. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson.

When we approached them for an update on the situation, it took press officers nearly two weeks to reply.

And after 12 days of waiting, we received the following statement: “We can confirm a meeting was held between Aberdeen City Council and the chief executive and the chairman of Aberdeen Football Club.”

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A large financial deficit has put modern language teaching at Aberdeen University under threat. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Future of French, German and Gaelic at Aberdeen University at risk
Outside of Ellon Academy.
Aberdeenshire secondary school at centre of hoax 'threat' as police called to investigate
Dale Kirkpatrick admitted embezzling thousands of pound from his employer in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook.
Gambling addict embezzled nearly £4,000 from Aberdeen employer
Children singing in festive hats
Press & Journal/Evening Express Christmas Concert in Aberdeen: Don't miss our 16-page picture special…
The incident happened just south of Cleanhill Roundabout in Aberdeen. Image: James Walker.
Driver rushed to hospital following early morning crash on A90
This weekend will be cold and frosty according to the Met Office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Schools shut across north and north-east as temperatures plunge to -12.5C on one of…
South Deeside road has been closed due to a car on its roof. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Rolled over vehicle on South Deeside road near Maryculter Bridge
The Scot Surf trailer by the Donmouth in Aberdeen.
Plea to keep surfing cabin by Aberdeen's Donmouth as '£16k investment' at risk, while…
PTG will supply systems for fishing vessels incuding the new Quantus (artist's impression shown), destined for Peterhead. Image: Salt Ship Design
Norwegian temperature tech firm's investment in Peterhead pays off
The late night taxi rank located at the top of Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Richard Frew/DC Thomson.
Cheating boyfriend caught up in Aberdeen Snapchat sextortion threat

Conversation