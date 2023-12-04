Travel disruption and slippery roads: Yellow warning for ice across the north extended

Icy conditions are set to linger into Tuesday for much of the north of Scotland as another ice warning has been added.

The yellow warning is in place for Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and western Isles, as well as Orkney and Shetland.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice was in place until 12pm on Monday, affecting Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland and Orkney.

Now another warning has been added, beginning at 3pm on Monday, November 4, according to the Met Office.

Icy conditions are likely to continue into Tuesday. The new warning is set to last until Tuesday, December 5 at 11am.

According to the weather agency, icy patches may lead to some travel disruption, particularly on untreated roads.

Pavements and cycle paths that are untreated are also susceptible.

The Met Office also warned that some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces could occur with the current conditions.

Icy conditions lingering in northern Scotland

Residents in the north-east and Highlands were forced to layer up over the weekend as icy conditions hovered in the air.

Some areas saw one of the coldest nights of the year so far, with temperatures reaching -12 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met Office, -12.5C was recorded in Altnaharra, Sutherland, on Sunday December 3.

A number of schools closed due to the conditions on the roads.

Eleven schools in Aberdeenshire closed. In Moray, one nursery and one primary school shut their doors for the day.