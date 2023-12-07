Plans lodged for new recycling centre at old AECC car park

A former car park once used during the biggest shows to hit Aberdeen could be transformed into a huge new recycling centre.

The overflow space at the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) has lain vacant since the entertainment mecca staged its final event in 2019.

The concert venue itself was knocked down the following year, with the front building later turned into a church.

Now, Aberdeen City Council wants to make use of the Bridge of Don site as a recycling centre.

AECC recycling centre comes after plans for hundreds of homes approved next door

The development would take shape at the most northern of the overflow car parks on Claymore Drive.

Papers reveal it would come with a re-use shop, like the successful enterprise finding new homes for unwanted goods at Hazlehead.

Blueprints show that there would be 25 skips for a variety of material.

Unlike at Hazlehead, the re-use shop would be built at the entrance to the site.

It could cater to thousands of residents just next door if housing plans for the rest of the land are ever brought to life.

The recycling facility was first mooted as part of this development, which is yet to get off the ground.

What to expect from AECC recycling centre

Documents state: “The new facility will include for a range of recycling and household waste disposal services including, glass, cardboard, garden and general waste.

“The facility will have dedicated areas for the disposal of waste electrical items and some restricted materials including plasterboard.”

Recycling crusade would add fifth centre to city

Alongside Hazlehead, there are currently other recycling centres in the city at Altens, Bucksburn and elsewhere in Bridge of Don.

Planning permission in principle has been granted for 500 homes at the rest of the flattened AECC site.

Property firm Savills lists the huge site as “under offer” at the moment.

You can see the Bridge of Don recycling centre plans here.