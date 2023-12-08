‘Come on Elgin, let’s go party!’: Aqua to take to the stage at MacMoray Summer Special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Come on Elgin, let’s go party!’: Aqua to take to the stage at MacMoray Summer Special

The weekend-long festival will take place at Cooper Park in Elgin in August.

By Ellie Milne
Aqua group pictured in 1997
Aqua, pictured in 1997, will perform at MacMoray in Elgin next summer. Image: Paul Treacy/PA.

The iconic songs of Aqua will be heard loud and proud across Elgin next year when the Danish group take to the stage at the MacMoray Summer Special.

The notorious “Barbie Girl” hitmakers are the latest act to join the line-up for the popular event at Cooper Park.

The Europop trio, famous for their cartoonish universe, complete with blue hair, spikes and wild outfits, will perform to the Moray audience on Saturday, August 10.

Following the hype around the Barbie movie which was released earlier this year, Aqua’s famous hit will certainly be a crowd pleaser.

The band are the second name to be confirmed for the Saturday edition of MacMoray’s first ever Summer Special.

View from back of crowd looking at MacMoray stage.
MacMoray had its inaugural festival last year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

They will grace the stage alongside The Jacksons, formerly known as Jackson 5, who will “Blame it on the Boogie” during their only scheduled date in Scotland for 2024.

On Sunday, August 11, festival-goers will be treated to performances by Welsh songstress Bonnie Tyler and “Rockin’ All Over the World” band Status Quo.

Aqua join exciting MacMoray line-up

MacMoray organisers have brought a number of big names to Elgin since launching in 2022.

Their Easter Festival has been a celebration of music and community over the past couple of years and has inspired organisers to “go bigger and better”.

The summer event is the latest to be added to the MacMoray calendar and will be held for the first time on August 10-11 next year.

Before that, the Easter event will return with acts including Peter Andre, Scouting for Girls and The Hoosiers.

Tickets can be purchased for both events by calling 01309 679613 or on the MacMoray website.

‘Lost in… Elgin’: Bonnie Tyler joins line-up for first MacMoray Summer Special

More from Moray

Christmas wreaths display
Six stunning north-east garden centres to visit before Christmas
Mandy Rowland
Couple 'in shock' after being recognised for 17 years of lifeboat volunteering
Wiktor Lemanski has pursued his dream to set up his own business. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How this chef went from the London restaurant hotspots to a street food trailer…
Buckie councillor Sonya Warren welcomed proposed changes to the petitions policy allowing young people and children to take part. But more discussions are needed before changes can be approved. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Young people will have to wait even longer before they can petition Moray Council
Artist impression of Junners building redeveloped.
Timeline revealed for Junners and Jailhouse redevelopment in heart of Elgin
Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris resigned her role as equalities champion after posting an Anglophobic message on social media.
Moray Council has a new equalities champion - after the last one quit over…
Collage of Elgin Marbles at British Museum on left and Elgin councillor Jeremie Fernandes on right.
'An embarrassment to the town': Calls to stop using 'tenuous' Elgin Marbles name for…
Locator image of exterior of Buckie High School.
Police investigation launched after 'disturbance' at Buckie High School
A weather warning has been issued for heavy rain. Image: Met Office
Flooding warning issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire
Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Teen missing from Elgin found safe and well

Conversation