‘Come on Elgin, let’s go party!’: Aqua to take to the stage at MacMoray Summer Special

The iconic songs of Aqua will be heard loud and proud across Elgin next year when the Danish group take to the stage at the MacMoray Summer Special.

The notorious “Barbie Girl” hitmakers are the latest act to join the line-up for the popular event at Cooper Park.

The Europop trio, famous for their cartoonish universe, complete with blue hair, spikes and wild outfits, will perform to the Moray audience on Saturday, August 10.

Following the hype around the Barbie movie which was released earlier this year, Aqua’s famous hit will certainly be a crowd pleaser.

The band are the second name to be confirmed for the Saturday edition of MacMoray’s first ever Summer Special.

They will grace the stage alongside The Jacksons, formerly known as Jackson 5, who will “Blame it on the Boogie” during their only scheduled date in Scotland for 2024.

On Sunday, August 11, festival-goers will be treated to performances by Welsh songstress Bonnie Tyler and “Rockin’ All Over the World” band Status Quo.

Aqua join exciting MacMoray line-up

MacMoray organisers have brought a number of big names to Elgin since launching in 2022.

Their Easter Festival has been a celebration of music and community over the past couple of years and has inspired organisers to “go bigger and better”.

The summer event is the latest to be added to the MacMoray calendar and will be held for the first time on August 10-11 next year.

Before that, the Easter event will return with acts including Peter Andre, Scouting for Girls and The Hoosiers.

Tickets can be purchased for both events by calling 01309 679613 or on the MacMoray website.