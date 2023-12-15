Your career in care is in safe hands at Meallmore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your career in care is in safe hands at Meallmore

Develop your career with Meallmore, currently recruiting for roles in the care sector throughout the Highland region.

In Partnership with Meallmore
Meallmore's awards ceremony
Andrew, second from the left, receiving his award at the 2023 Meallmore awards.

No matter what industry we work in, we all want to know our jobs offer security, satisfaction and career progression. However, working within the care sector it can sometimes feel like these factors are overlooked.

That is something Meallmore, that currently operate 27 care homes throughout Scotland, are striving to change with a refreshing approach to colleagues and training. Meallmore’s commitment to developing individuals and their skills has even earned the company national recognition at the Scottish Care, Care Home Awards.

Currently recruiting for a number of roles including carer jobs in the Highland region, including Alness, Inverness, Daviot and Nairn, we wanted to find out more about the work environment and career progression Meallmore can offer.

Established in 1987 by brothers Gerry and Aidan Hennessey, Meallmore has retained its original family values over the last 36 years, with team welfare, training and progression at the forefront of their business.

Training and career progression

Testament to the support and training available, Andrew Rodden has developed his career with Meallmore. In just five years has progressed from a care support worker to deputy manager of the company’s Daviot home.

Meallmore deputy manager
In five years Andrew has progressed his career with Meallmore and is now Deputy Manager at the Daviot care home.

We spoke to Andrew to find out more about his journey. Andrew told us: “I started with the company in February 2018. Meallmore had just taken over one of the homes and was renovating it. I came in just to generally help doing the likes of kitchen work and housekeeping.

“Before starting with Meallmore, I was an assistant manager for a care at home firm. However, it was an office-based job, not care-based. Coming to Meallmore was a complete change. I did my SVQ 2,3 and 4 and a PDA, and I was able to build on that with Meallmore’s training when I started work here.

“I became a senior carer, and through Meallmore’s upskills training program I learned clinical skills including venipuncture, diabetes etc – everything needed for a senior position.

“The training program ran over a year and I completed it in 2019. I worked as a senior care worker at the Culduthel home. Then a team lead position become available at Daviot, which was the very first Meallmore home ever opened.

“I applied for the role and was successful. Having already done the Upskills Programme I had many of the skills to become a team leader and run the unit. That definitely helped me secure the promotion.”

Meallmore staff
Meallmore’s Upskills Programme lets team members progress their careers.

Rewarding carer jobs in the Highlands

The support and training Andrew received didn’t stop there. Andrew explains: “I also qualified as a moving and positioning trainer. That means I’m able to train staff in moving and handling throughout the home.

“I also became part of the Meallmore mentorship programme, which means I then became a mentor for new staff. In 2019 I won Mentor of the Year at the Meallmore awards.”

He then successfully applied for the deputy manager position around a year ago. In October he won the Brand Ambassador Award and received a special achievement award too.

Andrew puts his success down to two things; putting in hard work and the support and training he received from Meallmore. He says: “I wouldn’t be where I am in my career without the training and support of Meallmore.

“It just goes to show that if you put the time and effort in, with the support you get from Meallmore you can achieve anything. All the tools and support are there for you.”

If you work in the care sector, or are seeking a career change, then working at Meallmore might just be the perfect next step. Andrew finished by telling us: “I’m proud to work for Meallmore, I can’t say more than that.”

Meallmore are currently recruiting a range of carer jobs in the Highland region. Find your next care sector job with the award-winning company. 