Candlelit vigil to be held in Elgin to honour of ‘murdered’ bus driver Keith Rollinson

The Elgin community has been invited to attend a candlelit vigil in honour of ‘murdered’ bus driver Keith Rollinson.

Keith, 58, died on Friday February 2 following an incident at Elgin bus station.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

Residents of the town are now being encouraged to stand outside St Giles’ Church on Saturday February 10 at 7pm to “ponder, hope and mourn as a city and pray for peace.”

Those attending are also welcome to bring candles or cards in honour of Keith.

Mourners will be invited to participate in a moment of “reflection, respect and thoughtfulness.”

Shared online, the invite reads: “The flowers of respect currently laid at the bus depo will be temporarily moved for the Saturday night to the steps of St Giles.

“This is to allow the Elgin Community to come together outside on the plainstones for a short moment of reflection, respect and thoughtfulness following last weekend’s tragedy.

“Be encouraged to come down with family only for a very short moment to lay a card or a candle in honour of Keith and his family.

“We simply ponder hope and mourn as a city and pray for peace beyond all understanding at this time.”

Teen charged with murder of Keith Rollinson

A 15-year-old boy was charged with murder and appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The accused, who can’t be named for legal reasons, made no plea and has been remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Gavin Fleming, of Aberdeen CID, said in a statement: “Our thoughts are very much with Keith’s family and we are providing them with support at what is a very difficult time for them.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”