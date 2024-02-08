Candlelit vigil to be held in Elgin to honour of ‘murdered’ bus driver Keith Rollinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Candlelit vigil to be held in Elgin to honour of ‘murdered’ bus driver Keith Rollinson

Keith tragically died following an incident a the town's bus station on Friday.

By Graham Fleming
Keith Rollinson
Mourners are invited to bring candles and cards in honour of Keith. Image: Gordon Lennox/ DC Thomson.

The Elgin community has been invited to attend a candlelit vigil in honour of ‘murdered’ bus driver Keith Rollinson.

Keith, 58, died on Friday February 2 following an incident at Elgin bus station.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

Residents of the town are now being encouraged to stand outside St Giles’ Church on Saturday February 10 at 7pm to “ponder, hope and mourn as a city and pray for peace.”

Profile photo of Keith Rollinson.
Elgin bus driver Keith Rollinson.
St Giles Church, Elgin. Image: Gordon Lennox.

Those attending are also welcome to bring candles or cards in honour of Keith.

Mourners will be invited to participate in a moment of “reflection, respect and thoughtfulness.”

Shared online, the invite reads: “The flowers of respect currently laid at the bus depo will be temporarily moved for the Saturday night to the steps of St Giles.

All are invited to attend outside St Giles. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

“This is to allow the Elgin Community to come together outside on the plainstones for a short moment of reflection, respect and thoughtfulness following last weekend’s tragedy.

“Be encouraged to come down with family only for a very short moment to lay a card or a candle in honour of Keith and his family.

“We simply ponder hope and mourn as a city and pray for peace beyond all understanding at this time.”

Teen charged with murder of Keith Rollinson

A 15-year-old boy was charged with murder and appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

The accused, who can’t be named for legal reasons, made no plea and has been remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Gavin Fleming, of Aberdeen CID, said in a statement: “Our thoughts are very much with Keith’s family and we are providing them with support at what is a very difficult time for them.

“They have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

Youngsters ‘laughed, joked, and goaded’ people trying to save Elgin bus driver’s life

