Body found in search for missing Lossiemouth woman

A body has been found in the search for a missing woman in Lossiemouth.

Mary Fraser, 57, was last seen at about 8am on Tuesday morning in the Dean Terrace area.

Police shared an appeal for information from the public as concerns for her welfare grew.

Officers have now confirmed a body has been found in the Lossiemouth area.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of Ms Fraser have been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Family of missing Mary Fraser informed

A police spokesman said: “The body of a woman has been found in Lossiemouth during searches for a missing person.

“She is yet to be formally identified but the family of Mary Fraser, 57, who had been reported missing in the area has been informed.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

The 57-year-old’s car, a white Kia Sportage, was previously found on Inchbroom Road in Lossiemouth.

Coastguard teams were dispatched to assist police with a search helicopter used in the area last night and this morning.