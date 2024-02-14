Body found in search for missing Lossiemouth woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body found in search for missing Lossiemouth woman

Formal identification is yet to take place but the family of Mary Fraser have been informed.

By Ellie Milne
Mary Fraser.
Mary Fraser was reported missing on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.

A body has been found in the search for a missing woman in Lossiemouth.

Mary Fraser, 57, was last seen at about 8am on Tuesday morning in the Dean Terrace area.

Police shared an appeal for information from the public as concerns for her welfare grew.

Officers have now confirmed a body has been found in the Lossiemouth area.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of Ms Fraser have been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Family of missing Mary Fraser informed

A police spokesman said: “The body of a woman has been found in Lossiemouth during searches for a missing person.

“She is yet to be formally identified but the family of Mary Fraser, 57, who had been reported missing in the area has been informed.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

The 57-year-old’s car, a white Kia Sportage, was previously found on Inchbroom Road in Lossiemouth.

Coastguard teams were dispatched to assist police with a search helicopter used in the area last night and this morning.

