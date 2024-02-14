Concern for missing Lossiemouth woman after car found

A 57-year-old woman has been reported missing in Lossiemouth, with a car she has access to being found in the town.

Mary Fraser was last seen at around 8am yesterday morning in the Dean Terrace area.

She is described as being around 5ft 5ins, with brown bobbed hair.

When last seen was wearing jeans, ankle length walking boots and a blue jacket.

The car that she has access to – a white Kia Sportage – was found on Inchbroom Road in Lossiemouth.

‘Increasingly concerned’

Inspector Graeme Cupples of Police Scotland said: “We are growing increasingly concerned by Mary’s disappearance as it is very out of character.

“Our inquiries to trace her are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who has seen Mary, who has any information on her whereabouts or who has seen her vehicle going about Lossiemouth to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 2925 of February 13.