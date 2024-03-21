Police share CCTV image in search for Burghead robber

Police have shared a CCTV image of a man as part of their investigation into a robbery in Burghead.

The incident took place at the Scotmid store on Brander Street at about 6.50pm on Friday, December 22 last year.

It is understood a two-figure sum of cash was stolen.

Officers taped off the store to carry out an investigation and later shared information about a male suspect who was seen wearing a black face mask.

An attempted robbery also took place at about 8pm on the same night 11 miles away on Fleurs Place in Forres.

Police confirmed they believe both incidents to be linked.

CCTV image shared from night of Burghead robbery

Officers now wish to speak to the man captured in the CCTV image as their inquiries into the robbery continue.

Detective Constable Lynne Cowie, from Elgin CID, said: “These incidents were extremely distressing for the victims and I urge anyone who recognises the male in the image or has any information regarding these crimes to contact officers.

“Members of the public can contact police via the 101 non-emergency telephone number quoting reference number CR/0453791/23 or, if wishing to remain anonymous they can call the registered charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”