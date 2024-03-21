Police share CCTV image in search for Burghead robber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Police share CCTV image in search for Burghead robber

An attempted robbery also took place in Forres on the same day.

By Ellie Milne
CCTV image of man at at Burghead store
The CCTV image was captured at a Burghead store on December 22. Image: Police Scotland.

Police have shared a CCTV image of a man as part of their investigation into a robbery in Burghead.

The incident took place at the Scotmid store on Brander Street at about 6.50pm on Friday, December 22 last year.

It is understood a two-figure sum of cash was stolen.

Officers taped off the store to carry out an investigation and later shared information about a male suspect who was seen wearing a black face mask.

An attempted robbery also took place at about 8pm on the same night 11 miles away on Fleurs Place in Forres.

Police confirmed they believe both incidents to be linked.

CCTV image shared from night of Burghead robbery

Officers now wish to speak to the man captured in the CCTV image as their inquiries into the robbery continue.

Detective Constable Lynne Cowie, from Elgin CID, said: “These incidents were extremely distressing for the victims and I urge anyone who recognises the male in the image or has any information regarding these crimes to contact officers.

“Members of the public can contact police via the 101 non-emergency telephone number quoting reference number CR/0453791/23 or, if wishing to remain anonymous they can call the registered charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Two-figure sum of cash stolen from Burghead Scotmid store by man in ‘black face mask’

