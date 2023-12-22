Police tape off Burghead Scotmid Co-op as detectives probe coastal Moray store

Police have taped off the Scotmid Co-op in Burghead after an incident took place around 7pm.

Cops are not allowing public access to the Grant Street convenience store at this time.

Patrol cars could be seen outside and officers patrolled outside the premises as well.

Police Scotland detectives are also probed the store for evidence after what is understood to be a break-in.

It is not known at this time if anyone was harmed as a result of this incident.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More to follow.