Inverness Inverness teen found safe and well She was found safe late on Thursday night. By Bailey Moreton March 21 2024, 5:54 pm March 21 2024, 5:54 pm Share Inverness teen found safe and well Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/inverness/6409975/missing-teen-found-inverness/ Copy Link 0 comment Police Scotland confirmed the Inverness teen had been found safe. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. An Inverness teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe and well. 15-year-old Niamh Wharry had been reported missing to police on Thursday morning. She was traced late on Thursday.
