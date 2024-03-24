Teens charged over theft of Buckie construction vehicles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Teens charged over theft of Buckie construction vehicles

A 13-year-old and two 14-year-old boys are accused in connection with the incident.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Three Buckie youths have been charged with stealing and driving two construction vehicles.
Three Buckie youths have been charged with stealing and driving two construction vehicles.

Three youths have been charged with the theft of motor vehicles and numerous road traffic offences in Buckie.

A 13-year-old and two 14-year-old boys are accused of stealing and driving two construction vehicles through  the night between Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14.

Police added that the teenagers also attempted to take a third vehicle.

The three boys have been charged and a report will be submitted to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.

Constable Abbey Emmett, of Buckie Police Office said, “This incident received a lot of attention on social media in the local area. It is thanks to members of the local community that came forward that this incident was swiftly detected.

“This type of incident is completely unacceptable and thankfully no one was hurt as a result of these incidents”.

More from Moray

What the skatepark could look like.
Lossiemouth will finally get its skatepark after decade-long community mission
Andrew and Lorraine Kelly next to archery target with arrows.
Archery range and rural community take aim at quarry plans near Elgin amid noise,…
Elgin High Street busy with parked cars.
Police warning for Elgin disabled drivers as parking enforcement is poised to get tougher
Tierney Main.
'My biggest inspiration': Elgin dancer who lost parents as a baby says they inspire…
Robertson Group owner Sir Bill Robertson.
Moray firm Robertson Group bullish over future prospects
CCTV image of man at at Burghead store
Police share CCTV image in search for Burghead robber
Dennis Slater addresses protest crowd outside Moray Coast Medical Practice.
‘The buck stops with him’: Moray campaigners take fight over local GP closures to…
A96 Forres bypass.
Stretch of A96 closed this weekend for Forres bypass roadworks
She will make her West End debut tomorrow. Image: Liverpool Theatre School/Google Maps.
Break a leg! Elgin student makes West End stage debut in London
Fire Investigation Unit.
Buckie house fire: Probe under way following death of pensioner