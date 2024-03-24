Teens charged over theft of Buckie construction vehicles

Three youths have been charged with the theft of motor vehicles and numerous road traffic offences in Buckie.

A 13-year-old and two 14-year-old boys are accused of stealing and driving two construction vehicles through the night between Wednesday, March 13 and Thursday, March 14.

Police added that the teenagers also attempted to take a third vehicle.

The three boys have been charged and a report will be submitted to the Scottish Children’s Reporter Administration.

Constable Abbey Emmett, of Buckie Police Office said, “This incident received a lot of attention on social media in the local area. It is thanks to members of the local community that came forward that this incident was swiftly detected.

“This type of incident is completely unacceptable and thankfully no one was hurt as a result of these incidents”.