Teens walk with flowers in schoolbags to pay tribute to boys killed in Lossiemouth e-bike crash

Creme eggs, bags of sweets and drinks have been laid at the roadside as more than 100 youngsters walked to where two teens died in a tragic e-bike crash near Lossiemouth.

Today school friends of Gregor Booth and Marcus Beck were among a group of about 150 who travelled the two miles from Elgin to the site of the accident.

Many carried flowers, some had bouquets bouquets poking out the top of their schoolbags while others left more personal tributes to the popular boys.

Among the group, a piper provided an emotional salute with Highland Cathedral as friends gathered on the last day of term before the Easter holidays.

Remembering Gregor and Marcus

Youngsters banded together to organise the walk to pay tribute to Elgin Academy pupil Gregor, 16, and Marcus, 17, a student at UHI Moray, following the e-bike crash near Lossiemouth.

Many came already holding flowers to lay at the roadside, others bought some from the Bishopmill garage before setting off.

Also among the tributes were vapes, a bottle of cider and a chicken tikka pasty. Green heart-shaped sunglasses had also been placed on a pineapple.

Heartfelt messages left included “fly high Gregor and Marcus”, “you will be missed” and “taken too soon”.

Together the teens took about 40 minutes to make the two-mile walk from Elgin to the junction where the tragic accident happened.

They then stood at the roadside for more than an hour swapping stories about their friends.

One cyclist also stopped next to the group to hand over flowers they had taken especially on their trip.

Walk of remembrance from Elgin to crash scene

Police investigation continues into e-bike crash

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the e-bike crash, which happened at about 8pm on Monday on the A941 Lossiemouth to Elgin road at the junction with the B9135 Muirton road.

Gregor and Marcus were both passengers on the e-bike. The 14-year-old boy who was riding was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The 54-year-old driver of a Vauxhall Mokka was also taken to hospital for treatment but was later released. A red Renault Clio, black Vauxhall Corsa and white Volkswagen Golf were also involved in the incident.

Flowers paying tribute to the boys have been moved this week to the cycle path to make it safer for those travelling to the scene.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information about a video circulating on social media that appears to show the e-bike and the boys at an earlier time.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 3247 from March 25.