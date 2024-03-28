Teens walk with flowers in schoolbags to pay tribute to boys killed in Lossiemouth e-bike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teens walk with flowers in schoolbags to pay tribute to boys killed in Lossiemouth e-bike crash

About 150 youngsters walked the two miles from Elgin to the scene as mark of respect to friends Gregor Booth and Marcus Beck.

By David Mackay
Teenagers walking next to road with police escort at rear.
Police escorted the youngsters so they could lay their tributes at the roadside safely. Image: Jasperimage

Creme eggs, bags of sweets and drinks have been laid at the roadside as more than 100 youngsters walked to where two teens died in a tragic e-bike crash near Lossiemouth.

Today school friends of Gregor Booth and Marcus Beck were among a group of about 150 who travelled the two miles from Elgin to the site of the accident.

Many carried flowers, some had bouquets bouquets poking out the top of their schoolbags while others left more personal tributes to the popular boys.

Among the group, a piper provided an emotional salute with Highland Cathedral as friends gathered on the last day of term before the Easter holidays.

Collage showing Marcus Beck on left and Gregor Booth on right.
Marcus Beck (left) and Gregor Booth. The image of Marcus has been supplied by his family.

Remembering Gregor and Marcus

Youngsters banded together to organise the walk to pay tribute to Elgin Academy pupil Gregor, 16, and Marcus, 17, a student at UHI Moray, following the e-bike crash near Lossiemouth.

Many came already holding flowers to lay at the roadside, others bought some from the Bishopmill garage before setting off.

Also among the tributes were vapes, a bottle of cider and a chicken tikka pasty. Green heart-shaped sunglasses had also been placed on a pineapple.

Pineapple with green sunglasses on next to love heart tribute.
A pineapple was among the roadside tributes. Image: Jasperimage

Heartfelt messages left included “fly high Gregor and Marcus”, “you will be missed” and “taken too soon”.

Together the teens took about 40 minutes to make the two-mile walk from Elgin to the junction where the tragic accident happened.

They then stood at the roadside for more than an hour swapping stories about their friends.

One cyclist also stopped next to the group to hand over flowers they had taken especially on their trip.

Walk of remembrance from Elgin to crash scene

The youngsters walked safely along the Elgin to Lossiemouth cycle path. Image: Jasperimage
Bags of sweets among the roadside tributes. Image: Jasperimage
Dozens of bouquets have been left at the scene of the accident. Image: Jasperimage

Police investigation continues into e-bike crash

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the e-bike crash, which happened at about 8pm on Monday on the A941 Lossiemouth to Elgin road at the junction with the B9135 Muirton road.

Gregor and Marcus were both passengers on the e-bike. The 14-year-old boy who was riding was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital with serious injuries.

Flowers at roadside on A941.
A police investigation into the incident is continuing. Image: Jasperimage

The 54-year-old driver of a Vauxhall Mokka was also taken to hospital for treatment but was later released. A red Renault Clio, black Vauxhall Corsa and white Volkswagen Golf were also involved in the incident.

Flowers paying tribute to the boys have been moved this week to the cycle path to make it safer for those travelling to the scene.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information about a video circulating on social media that appears to show the e-bike and the boys at an earlier time.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 3247 from March 25.

Specialist support offered to Elgin pupils as community reels from death of two teens

