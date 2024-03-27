Hunt on for video of e-bike and riders filmed before fatal Moray crash

Police are hunting for a video circulating online which shows an e-bike and its riders in the lead-up to a fatal collision near Lossiemouth.

The Sur-ron Light Bee-X e-bike was involved in a five-vehicle collision on the A941 between Elgin and Lossiemouth, at the junction with the B9135, at around 8pm on Monday.

Marcus Beck, 17, and 16-year-old Gregor Booth – pillions on the bike – were sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The 14-year-old rider was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin with serious injuries, where he remains.

His condition is described as stable.

A 54-year-old man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for treatment and later released.

Police issue appeal for video of e-bike

Tonight, officers revealed that a video is circulating on social media which “appears to show the Sur-ron e-bike and its riders” prior to the crash.

They are asking anyone with information about it, or who filmed it, to come forward.

Sergeant Iain Nicholson said: “Our extensive enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing and we are particularly keen to hear from anyone with information on a video which appears to show the e-bike and its riders at an earlier time.

“We understand that this has been an extremely traumatic incident not only to the families and friends of those involved, but also the wider community.”

The officer also revealed that floral tributes left at the scene have been moved to the nearby cycle path on the south side of the junction.

Sergeant Nicholson said: “People will rightly want to pay tribute and we respectfully ask anyone visiting the site to please park sensibly and away from the junction for everyone’s safety, or alternatively reach the area via the cycle path.”

A spokesperson for Moray Council added: “Our thoughts at this time are very much with the families of the young people who lost their lives this week on the Elgin-Lossiemouth road.

“Following concerns about the safety of those wishing to place floral tributes near the site, at the junction of the A941 and the B9135, in consultation with Police Scotland North East, we’ve arranged to move the tributes to alongside the cycle path to allow easier access.

“We respectfully ask people visiting the site to please park sensibly and away from the junction for everyone’s safety.

“The cycle path can be used to access the area for anyone wishing to lay flowers.”