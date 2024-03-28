Revealed: The 12 locations in Aberdeen about to get wild

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Revealed: The 12 locations in Aberdeen about to get wild

The grassy spots will be allowed to grow to create a chain of wildflower meadows across the Granite City.

By Bailey Moreton
The Aberdeen Beach Esplanade is set to look dramatically different. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen is going wild, with the goal of helping bees and other pollinators.

A new city project, called B-Lines, will see 20 hectares of grassland turned into wildflower habitats.

The 20 hectares will be spread out across 12 locations in the city, mainly along the coast, as well as the River Don and River Dee.

The goal is to create a chain of wildflower meadows all over Aberdeen.

This in turn will help give a home to native insect species likes bees and butterflies, making it easier for pollination to spread.

Aberdeen City Council is partnering with Buglife Scotland, a conservation charity dedicated to insects, for the project.

Which twelve locations are part of the Aberdeen wildflower project?

  • Torry Battery at Greyhope Road
  • Donmouth Local Nature Reserve
  • Beach Esplanade
  • Seaton Park
  • Duthie Park
Duthie Park band stand
Duthie Park may look quite different thanks to Aberdeen’s wildflower project. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
  • Riverside Drive at Garthdee
  • Riverview Drive at Dyce
  • Stonehaven Road
  • Garthdee Road
  • Deeside Way old railway stations
  • Westfield Park
  • TECA (P&J Live)

Why turn Aberdeen wild?

Council Co-Leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “The B-Lines project aims to change the way grasslands are managed.

“It will both provide suitable and more well-connected habitats for pollinators to flourish.

“It will improve the mental and physical wellbeing of city residents by providing more nature-rich green spaces.”

There will be room for humans in the new spaces as well.

Pathways will be cut through the meadows allowing people to explore.

Ruth Quigley, Conservation Officer at Buglife Scotland, said: “Aberdeen B-Lines is an opportunity for us to provide tangible support for our local pollinator species, but also to help increase awareness of why these insects are so important.

“By creating this network of wildflower meadows, we can work as a community to give local pollinator populations a helping hand.”

