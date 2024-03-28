Revealed: The 12 locations in Aberdeen about to get wild

Aberdeen is going wild, with the goal of helping bees and other pollinators.

A new city project, called B-Lines, will see 20 hectares of grassland turned into wildflower habitats.

The 20 hectares will be spread out across 12 locations in the city, mainly along the coast, as well as the River Don and River Dee.

The goal is to create a chain of wildflower meadows all over Aberdeen.

This in turn will help give a home to native insect species likes bees and butterflies, making it easier for pollination to spread.

Aberdeen City Council is partnering with Buglife Scotland, a conservation charity dedicated to insects, for the project.

Which twelve locations are part of the Aberdeen wildflower project?

Torry Battery at Greyhope Road

Donmouth Local Nature Reserve

Beach Esplanade

Seaton Park

Duthie Park

Riverside Drive at Garthdee

Riverview Drive at Dyce

Stonehaven Road

Garthdee Road

Deeside Way old railway stations

Westfield Park

TECA (P&J Live)

Why turn Aberdeen wild?

Council Co-Leader Councillor Ian Yuill said: “The B-Lines project aims to change the way grasslands are managed.

“It will both provide suitable and more well-connected habitats for pollinators to flourish.

“It will improve the mental and physical wellbeing of city residents by providing more nature-rich green spaces.”

There will be room for humans in the new spaces as well.

Pathways will be cut through the meadows allowing people to explore.

Ruth Quigley, Conservation Officer at Buglife Scotland, said: “Aberdeen B-Lines is an opportunity for us to provide tangible support for our local pollinator species, but also to help increase awareness of why these insects are so important.

“By creating this network of wildflower meadows, we can work as a community to give local pollinator populations a helping hand.”