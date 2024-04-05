Buckie Harbour locked down following discovery of ‘suspicious object’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Buckie Harbour locked down following discovery of ‘suspicious object’

It is the second time in just a month bomb disposal experts have travelled to the north east harbour.

By Michelle Henderson
Image: DC Thomson.
Image: DC Thomson.

An area of Buckie is in lockdown this afternoon following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Emergency crews were called to Buckie Harbour after an item of concern was discovered earlier today.

Cordons have been placed around the area blocking off access to pier two and three, as teams remain at the scene.

It is understood bomb disposal experts are currently making their way to the area.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Buckie Harbour was locked down just last month

It is the second time in just a month the harbour has been locked down following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Buckie harbour was sealed off while experts established what the object was. Image: Jasperimage, taken March 18

Several police vehicles and coastguard teams were called to the scene, as were a bomb disposal team, on March 18.

The item turned out to be a harmless marker buoy, which was found during ongoing work to improve the depth of harbour.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Moray

Allan Thomson appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court
Lossiemouth man banned after being found almost SEVEN times the limit
Wintery picture in Carr Bridge.
April snow covers A93 near Braemar as A9 drivers warned over travel
l-r Judges Lindsay Prior, of ESS, energy, government and infrastructure, Ben Hopkins, of Hopkins-Lefevre, and Mark Spalding, senior trading manager of Spar Scotland.
North East Scotland Food & Drink Awards: Finalists revealed
The former Buchan Braes Business Centre in Boddam, near Peterhead, is one of 12 north and north-east properties going under the hammer in Shepherd's next online auction.
Which north and north-east properties are in Shepherd's latest online auction?
Collage showing parking ticket on windscreen on left and two police officers on Elgin High Street on right.
Revealed: How many Elgin drivers were caught during first week of illegal parking crackdown
3
Ground works begin on the long-awaited new Macduff Aldi store
Work FINALLY begins on the new £3.3 million Macduff Aldi store
A screen shot of a video taken of the incident at Elgin bus station.
Two arrested after 'disturbance' at Elgin bus station
2
Blue green and white Stagecoach double decker beneath a tree branch.
‘This has to be a fix’: Readers react to awards nominations for Stagecoach
Police cars on Church Street in Buckie after an assault
Boy, 16, in court accused of Buckie attempted murder
Health and Social Care Moray Simon Bokor-Ingram is keen for discussions to start on a proposed £9.5m savings plan to help balance the budget. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'This is a similar emergency to Covid': Elderly care, mental health and vaccines will…

Conversation