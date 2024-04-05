Buckie Harbour locked down following discovery of ‘suspicious object’

An area of Buckie is in lockdown this afternoon following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Emergency crews were called to Buckie Harbour after an item of concern was discovered earlier today.

Cordons have been placed around the area blocking off access to pier two and three, as teams remain at the scene.

It is understood bomb disposal experts are currently making their way to the area.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Buckie Harbour was locked down just last month

It is the second time in just a month the harbour has been locked down following the discovery of a suspicious object.

Several police vehicles and coastguard teams were called to the scene, as were a bomb disposal team, on March 18.

The item turned out to be a harmless marker buoy, which was found during ongoing work to improve the depth of harbour.

