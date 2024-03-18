Buckie harbour locked down after suspected ‘explosive object’ discovered Police and coastguard teams are at the scene waiting for the arrival of a bomb disposal team. By Ashleigh Barbour March 18 2024, 5:04 pm March 18 2024, 5:04 pm Share Buckie harbour locked down after suspected ‘explosive object’ discovered Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6406170/buckie-harbour-sealed-off-suspected-explosive-object-found/ Copy Link Police and coastguard are at the scene at Buckie harbour Buckie harbour has been sealed off following the discovery of a “suspected explosive object”. Several police vehicles and coastguard teams are at the scene waiting for the arrival of a bomb disposal team. The item was discovered earlier this afternoon. A UK coastguard spokesman confirmed that they are assisting police regarding the discovery of an object described as a “suspected explosive”. Stock image of Buckie harbour He said: “We are assisting police in an incident involving a suspected explosive object at Buckie Harbour. “We are now waiting for disposal experts to arrive before making any decisions.” It is understood the object was discovered within a dragger boat, which has since been sealed off. A 100-metre cordon has been placed in the area of the harbour between pier 2 and pier 3. Workers in pier 3 have been evacuated A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Monday, March 18, 2024, we received a report of a possible ordnance found at Buckie Harbour. “A cordon is in place and Explosive Ordnance Disposal is aware.” More updates to follow.