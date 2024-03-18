Buckie harbour locked down after suspected ‘explosive object’ discovered

Buckie harbour has been sealed off following the discovery of a “suspected explosive object”.

Several police vehicles and coastguard teams are at the scene waiting for the arrival of a bomb disposal team.

The item was discovered earlier this afternoon.

A UK coastguard spokesman confirmed that they are assisting police regarding the discovery of an object described as a “suspected explosive”.

He said: “We are assisting police in an incident involving a suspected explosive object at Buckie Harbour.

“We are now waiting for disposal experts to arrive before making any decisions.”

It is understood the object was discovered within a dragger boat, which has since been sealed off.

A 100-metre cordon has been placed in the area of the harbour between pier 2 and pier 3.

Workers in pier 3 have been evacuated

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2pm on Monday, March 18, 2024, we received a report of a possible ordnance found at Buckie Harbour.

“A cordon is in place and Explosive Ordnance Disposal is aware.”

More updates to follow.