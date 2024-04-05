Aberdeen passengers could face extra year of liquid limits as airport given deadline extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen passengers could face extra year of liquid limits as airport given deadline extension

Major UK airports are required to install high-tech new security scanners.

By Chris Cromar
Passengers outside Aberdeen International Airport.
It is unclear when the new security scanners at Aberdeen International Airport will be put in place. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Passengers in Aberdeen could be forced to stick to current liquid limits for up to a year as rule changes come in at airports across the UK.

The airport confirmed that they have been given an extension until June 2025 to install new security scanners, which will increase carry-on liquid limits from the current 100ml to 2,000ml.

Aberdeen International Airport refused to confirm their timescale for installing the technology, advising passengers to prepare for security in the usual way.

easyJet flight taking off from Aberdeen International Airport.
Passengers will have to adhere to the 100ml rule for the foreseeable future. Image: Shutterstock.

What’s changing at airports?

Major UK airports, including Aberdeen, are required by law to install high-tech new security scanners by June – extended from 2022.

The change also affects rules on electronic devices, meaning they will no longer have to be removed from luggage.

The new extension has been granted by the Department for Transport (DfT), which will see CT X-ray technology scanners – to provide 3D images – be installed at the Dyce hub.

A spokesman for the airport said: “We are continuing to work with the Department for Transport on the roll-out of Next Generation Security Checkpoint (NGSC) scanners.”

According to the UK Government, liquids are classed as:

  • All drinks, including water.
  • Contact lens solution.
  • Cosmetics and toiletries, including creams, lip gloss, lotions, mascara, oils and perfumes.
  • Gels, i.e., hair and shower gel.
  • Liquid or semi-liquid foods, i.e., honeys, jam, soup and syrups.
  • Pastes, such as toothpaste.
  • Sprays, including hairspray, shaving foam and spray deodorants.
  • Any other solutions and items of a similar consistency.
Liquids in bag at airport security.
The 100ml rules are still in place at the Dyce airport. Image: Shutterstock.

At the moment, there are still rules in place for taking liquids under 100ml through as hand luggage, including that containers must be in a single and resealable plastic bag, which is limited to one person.

The exemptions to these rules are:

  • For essential medical purposes.
  • For special dietary requirements.
  • If they contain baby food or baby milk.

Aberdeen International Airport is not the only airport set to miss the deadline with Gatwick, Heathrow and Manchester all failing to do so too.

All of the airports – including Aberdeen – had to apply for individual extensions on a “case-by-case basis”.

However, a number in the UK have already successfully installed the new technology.

Significant fall in time to do security checks

Birmingham, London City and Newcastle, all which handled more passengers than Aberdeen last year, have managed to do so.

London City, along with Teesside International Airport, switched to the new liquid rules last year.

London City Airport.
London City Airport has the new security measures in place. Image: London City Airport.

A spokesman for Teesside Airport told The P&J: “We ran a trial of the new scanners in 2021 to support the wider government roll-out

“We were the first UK airport to get them installed permanently.

“They were operational at the airport in January 2023.

“Last year saw our highest passenger numbers for 14 years and those travelling no longer had to adhere to the 100ml rule.

“We’ve had support on social media for the change but also through our self-reporting “happy or not” survey in the terminal.”

Financial penalties

If airports miss the deadlines, they could face financial penalties imposed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

A spokesman for AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports added: “We welcome this decision and will continue to work with the DfT on the roll-out of NGSC scanners.

“We urge passengers to prepare for security in the usual way.”

Regarding the progress at Inverness Airport, a spokeswoman for Highlands and Islands Airport Limited said: “Inverness airport is working to install new security screening equipment as required by the new regulations and as part of ongoing enhancements to our security procedures for passengers.”

Seven destinations Aberdeen Airport could (and should) fly to

