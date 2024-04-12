Structural engineer to now physically inspect Moray Council homes in Raac search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Structural engineer to now physically inspect Moray Council homes in Raac search

The local authority has completed a thorough examination of property records but now wants physical inspections done.

By David Mackay
View across Elgin rooftops from Ladyhill.
Moray Council has 6,300 homes across the region. Image: DC Thomson

A structural engineer will now physically inspect some council homes in Moray to determine if they contain Raac concrete.

Concerns have been raised nationwide that the material, commonly used in construction between the 1950s and 1990s, has a limited lifespan.

School inspections detected the concrete at Forres Academy, which resulted in pupils being bussed to Lossiemouth High School, Elgin Academy, Elgin High School and UHI Moray for some practical lessons.

Moray Council initially conducted a “desktop exercise” on property records of its 6,300 homes to determine if any contained Raac.

Now it has been revealed a structural engineer will physically inspect some properties to ensure none of the concrete is present.

Why are some Moray Council homes now being physically checked?

Moray Council had initially said in March 2023 that none of its buildings contained Raac in response to a freedom of information request.

However, just months later it was forced to backtrack after it was discovered at Forres Academy after government guidance called for a physical inspection of schools.

That prompted a thorough examination of property records for all council homes in Moray to ensure Raac wasn’t in any of them too.

View of Elgin homes from Ladyhill.
Moray Council has stressed no Raac has been confirmed in any homes. Image: DC Thomson

Now physical inspections are taking place to ensure “assumptions” made from the process are accurate.

A council spokeswoman said: “A detailed analysis of property records has been undertaken and whilst there is no evidence of Raac being present, a number of properties will be assessed by a structural engineer based on their non-traditional construction type in order to confirm the assumptions from the desktop phase or highlight any issues for further action.”

Hundreds of residents in Torry have been forced to move from their homes after Aberdeen City Council discovered Raac in the properties.

Raac repair bill at Forres Academy

Dealing with Raac at Forres Academy has left Moray Council with a hefty £600,000 bill.

The figures covers structural engineering, designs and construction works as well as the extra cost of transporting pupils to Elgin and Lossiemouth for classes and extra laptops for remote learning.

The whole building was initially closed for two days while education bosses drew up contingency plans.

Forres Academy
Forres Academy is the only building in Moray where Raac has been confirmed. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Lessons were then able to resume while the whole first floor and two small areas on the ground floor remained closed due to safety concerns.

Some practical lessons, including woodwork, science and home economics, were moved elsewhere due to the classrooms being out of bounds. Some have now returned to Forres.

Moray Council prioritised a replacement for Forres Academy after the Raac was discovered. Funding has been secured from the Scottish Government and the new building is expected to be open in 2027.

‘Our homes can’t be left to go to Raac and ruin’: Faces of the Torry concrete crisis as heartbroken homeowners hit out

Conversation