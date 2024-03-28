‘Our homes can’t be left to go to Raac and ruin’: Faces of the Torry concrete crisis as heartbroken homeowners hit out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Our homes can’t be left to go to Raac and ruin’: Faces of the Torry concrete crisis as heartbroken homeowners hit out

Hope of financial help has been offered to homeowners in former Balnagask council houses - but their fight has only just begun.

Owners of former council homes in Balnagask in Torry are demanding help to deal with the Raac crisis. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Owners of former council homes in Balnagask in Torry are demanding help to deal with the Raac crisis. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip & Isaac Buchan

Carol Lawrie worked two jobs as a single mum to cover her mortgage.

She moved into her home in Pentland Road 26 years ago as a council tenant.

But the mother leaped at the chance in 2001 to buy the house from Aberdeen City Council.

Now she faces many months more of not knowing what lies in store due to the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) in her roof.

“You wouldn’t be able to print how I feel. I’m devastated,” she tells The Press and Journal.

She and daughter Sandi, who grew up in that house, are among around 50 protestors outside Marischal College on Thursday morning.

Over the sound of “WE SHALL NOT, WE SHALL NOT BE MOVED!” on the PA system, she strains to be heard in the cutting cold wind.

Will Torry’s Raac-affected council properties be left to rack and ruin?

Used as a cheaper, lighter concrete alternative between the 50s and 90s, Raac is posing problems across the country.

The potentially dangerous concrete thrust Aberdeen into the national headlines.

In February city bosses confirmed the ‘aero’ concrete would force hundreds from their homes.

As a private owner, Carol is not one of them – and faces neighbours in council homes on either side being moved while she’s left behind.

Carol Lawrie worked two jobs to pay her mortgage as she bought her Torry home from Aberdeen City Council to provide a roof for daughter Sandi. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Carol Lawrie worked two jobs to pay her mortgage as she bought her Torry home from Aberdeen City Council to provide a roof for daughter Sandi. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She says: “I was a single parent working hard at two jobs to pay the mortgage.

“I have now paid off the mortgage and this is such a kick in the teeth.

“I have two council tenants next door and if they are moved out and the properties are left to go to rack and ruin, that will affect me too.

“And I certainly don’t have the money to get a survey of the roof – we need help with those.

“As a start, the council needs to be honest with us – why are they are moving people out and not coming back?

“It’s this sitting, waiting and not knowing that is worst.”

How big is the Torry Raac problem?

Later, there’s movement on that issue at a meeting of Aberdeen City Council’s housing committee.

Councillors agree that local authority tenants will have the option of moving back to the area… if homes are left standing and repaired.

And if the local authority deems demolition the best way forward, its tenants moved away from Balnagask would have first refusal on any new homes built in the area.

The city still owns 366 Raac-affected homes in that pocket of Torry, though 72 are empty. Their fate could be decided within five months.

Private owners of former council homes – who are left to struggle with surveyors, insurers and mortgage lenders on their own – have bought another 138.

So far, the council has set aside 123 properties ready for council tenants being decanted from their homes.

‘This feels like a clearance’

Robert Craig and his “broken-hearted” wife Elaine are among them.

They have lived in their Farquhar Road home, bought from the council, for 47 years.

Back outside Marischal College, the mistrust of the local authority is raised again, as Robert complains of council cards being kept “close to the chest”.

Further along Farquhar Road, his council tenant daughter Nicola has already been told to start packing.

Robert and Elaine Craig are "broken-hearted" at finding out their home of 47 years has Raac in its roof. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Robert and Elaine Craig are “broken-hearted” at finding out their home of 47 years has Raac in its roof. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Her father adds: “More truth, more honesty, would be a good start.

“What would we like? A new roof, if possible. But if it’s bad enough that we have to move, we need a fair price for our house.

“I would like to fight to stay. But this feels like a clearance.

“We have no problem living there. The value of our house is… nothing now.

“We can’t look at houses. I’m 73 so I can’t get a mortgage. It’s a nightmare really.”

Balnagask 82-year-old thought he had moved house for the last time

Through the Broad Street bluster, protestors in chief lead a chorus of “STOP THE RAAC! DON’T LET IT CRACK!”

Marshall Harper from Grampian Road is among the dozens joining in too.

Marshall Harper was among the dozens of Torry Raac protestors at Marischal College. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Marshall Harper was among the dozens of Torry Raac protestors at Marischal College. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

His 82-year-old brother stays in a council flat in Farquhar Road. But can’t attend the protest due to mobility issues.

Marshall tells us: “My brother thought he would see out his life in the home he is in right now, but we have all this upheaval that we have to try and find a home that’s suitable for him.

“Seemingly we get two offers. If we refuse the first, we get a second. And if we fail in taking that one, he will be made homeless.”

So far 41 households have been offered a move.

A total of eight have accepted a new council home, three have taken places with housing associations while another three have turned the local authority down.

‘We will fight to the end to keep our home’

A woman, who works for the council and is cagey about giving us her name, complains of the “stress and anxiety caused by no one knowing”.

The Torry Raac protest outside Marischal College was loud and colourful. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Torry Raac protest outside Marischal College was loud and colourful. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

She has family in four different council households, all stressed by the prospect of a move to an as yet undecided part of Aberdeen.

“Until decisions are made by the council on what they’re doing then homeowners I know can’t move forward,” she says.

“Is there a point in them paying for surveyors if the decision is to demolish?

“Fix the roofs. That’s it. Fix the roofs, and if people do want to move from Torry, they can sell their properties at a price that they deserve.

“Nobody should be forced to move.”

Her sentiments are shared by the Orlowskis, a family of five who have owned their home in Burnbank Terrace for 16 years.

Krzysztof and Jacek Orlowski was among the Torry homeowners asking for help with Raac in their roof. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Krzysztof and Jacek Orlowski was among the Torry homeowners asking for help with Raac in their roof. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

Dad Krzysztof, mainly speaking to us through son Jacek, has been up in the rafters to have a look at the problem for himself.

“The council hasn’t helped. From our understanding, everything is fine having looked at our roof.

“There has been no help with my limited English,” the Pole adds.

“We feel this is all an excuse. I think it’s to do with the new harbour.

“We see no reason to leave our home, it’s close to our work and to my daughter’s school.”

Jacek adds: “We’re fighting until the end to stay in our home.”

Council housing and support officers have been offering translators throughout the huge consultation, housing convener Miranda Radley says.

Torry councillor: ‘Raac harbour housing myth is b*****ks’

But Torry and Ferryhill Conservative councillor Michael Kusznir posted earlier this month on social media, debunking that myth.

Owners of former council homes in Torry are being recommended to hire structural engineers to assess Raac in their properties. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
Owners of former council homes in Torry are being recommended to hire structural engineers to assess Raac in their properties. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson

It was a rumour that started as soon as letters informing council tenants of their evacuation were opened.

Mr Kusznir wrote: “[I] appreciate the scepticism of many in Torry about Aberdeen City Council.

“However, [it’s] worth putting on the record that reports that people are being decanted from their homes to make way for Port of Aberdeen cruise properties is b*****ks.

“Surveyor reports showed critical issues – move out ASAP.”

Hope for private Torry homeowners

For an hour or more, the band of 50 or so protestors shout, as the odd councillor comes to hear their concerns.

Torry and Ferryhill’s Christian Allard is the first to be seen. The SNP council co-leader leaves before his Lib Dem counterpart Ian Yuill arrives.

Council co-leader Ian Yuill, in blue, with SNP councillor Ciaran McRae, speaking to a Torry Raac protestor. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Council co-leader Ian Yuill, in blue, with SNP councillor Ciaran McRae, speaking to a Torry Raac protestor. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

They are greeted with more chanting: “WHAT DO WE WANT? JUSTICE! WHEN DO WE WANT IT? NOW!”

Bright Torry Community Raac Campaign (TCRC) placards in purple, blue, green and red are bright against the drizzly grey granite.

Labour’s councillor Simon Watson is there too.

It’s the Torry and Ferryhill member who convinces the rest of the housing committee to offer those evacuated from Balnagask a conditional return.

And he claims hope for the private tenants, in the majority in the public gallery, too by tasking council chiefs with searching for “any available funding” to help them too.

Aberdeen Raac campaign won’t let homeowners be left ‘in the shadows’

Chants continue as the procession snakes to the Town House, kettling themselves among the pillars of its forecourt.

They queue and are made to surrender their loudhailer and banners as they make their way into the modern extension of the city’s civic headquarters – itself a victim of the Raac crisis.

There’s applause for the newly installed chairwoman of the TCRC, Hannah Chowdhry, as she makes a case for as much support as possible.

She and her father Wilson are clapped as the councillors are booed and hissed whenever they ask questions.

They come with a wishlist, together calling for Aberdeen City Council to acknowledge its responsibility for using Raac in building the homes.

They also want immediate financial assistance for inspections and potential repairs.

And they urge the local authority to conduct a thorough investigation into the use of Raac and the sale of the former council homes.

Torry homeowners were offered some hope by councillors on the Raac crisis. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Torry homeowners were offered some hope by councillors on the Raac crisis. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Councillors on the housing committee perhaps breathe a sigh of relief as it is made clear that they don’t have the power to sign off on the spend.

‘This is a pivotal moment in the Raac crisis’

But Wilson thinks the campaigners have set the tone of the debate to be had in Aberdeen, Scotland and across the UK as Raac is uncovered.

The Chowdhrys’ charge is not bound by city limits. Their petition demanding action has 700 signatures and is attracting attention across the world.

And they have now pressed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as well as the UK, Scottish, Northern Irish and Welsh housing ministers, for a public inquiry into the Raac crisis.

Speaking in Aberdeen, the PM ruled out extra money for Raac-hit residents the day after the Torry bombshell dropped.

Wilson Chowdhry is a vocal committee member with the Torry Community Raac Campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Wilson Chowdhry is a vocal committee member with the Torry Community Raac Campaign. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

As the protestors part ways outside the Town House, Wilson tells The P&J: “It is positive there is now going to discussion about what can be done to assist homeowners financially.

“That’s what we came here to achieve in a sense – to ensure homeowners aren’t left in the shadows and ignored.

“This is going to be a pivotal moment in the Raac crisis. Decisions made now in Aberdeen will no doubt affect councils across the country.

“Making 150 homeowners homeless would be a major failing and an international blight on the UK – not just Aberdeen.

“If a national budget to deal with Raac were created, that would make the situation Aberdeen City Council – and many other struggling local authorities – face simpler.”

He adds: “We feel Aberdeen has not only duty of care, but a moral responsibility as they built these homes with this inferior substandard concrete. And then they sold them on.”

Torry Raac homes ‘built to housing standards’ of the time

But, inside, the council’s chief capital officer John Wilson had already refuted that.

Chief capital officer John Wilson, in talks with council chief landlord Stephen Booth and chief housing officer Jacqui McKenzie. The trio are leading on the council response to the Torry Raac crisis. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Chief capital officer John Wilson, in talks with council chief landlord Stephen Booth and chief housing officer Jacqui McKenzie at Aberdeen Town House. The trio took questions on the council response to the Torry Raac crisis. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We became aware of Raac in public buildings in around August 2022,” he told councillors.

“We then started to investigate our current housing stock, and with regard to the presence of Raac in council houses [the council became aware in] around September 2023.

“It is correct to say it was the view of the council that these houses were built to building regulations and housing standards, up until then.”

No council homes elsewhere in Aberdeen contain Raac, Mr Wilson says.

A search will soon begin in the council’s many commercial properties.

Wilson Chowdhry promises the protestors will be back in number at a future council meeting where financial assistance will be discussed.

By then, he wants another 9,300 people to sign the 700-signature strong Raac petition.

“That was not something I ever considered might happen when I thought about buying my first home.”

Read more:

Torry Raac crisis: Fury and ‘floods of tears’ at evacuation plan as residents fear becoming ‘homeless’

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Rosemary and Valentine Stewart shared their secret to a long and happy marriage. Supplied by Ruth Grahame.
A lifetime in love: Rosemary and Valentine celebrate 65th wedding anniversary
Thomas Pates
Tributes pour in for 'one in a million Tom' who died three weeks after…
Rose and Lauren Reid at their new shop.
'We're pinching ourselves at being here': Mum and daughter open new Lolo and Co…
Volunteers of all ages could soon take on the role of school crossing patroller in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Council leader says volunteers could take over from axed Aberdeenshire school crossing patrollers
Drilling at Arthrath.
Investors set to pour £5.5 million into north-east metals quest
The Aberdeen Beach Esplanade is set to look dramatically different. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Revealed: The 12 locations in Aberdeen about to get wild
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Mum weeps as she watches footage of four-year-old son allegedly being assaulted at Aberdeenshire…
solar panels and wind generators under blue sky at sunset;
Energy firm Parkmead pursues major wind farm near Banchory
An artist impression of the proposed accommodation cabins at Bogenraith Equestrian. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson
New horse centre near Banchory gets go-ahead for overnight cabins
Vengaboys.
A call for those who 'Like to Party': Vengaboys to perform in Aberdeen

Conversation