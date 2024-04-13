How two Indian restaurants have made Elgin Scotland’s curry capital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How two Indian restaurants have made Elgin Scotland’s curry capital

Either Panache or Spice Tandoori have been named Scotland's Asian Restaurant of the Year in four of the last five years.

Awards in amongst plates of Indian food.
Just some of the awards Panache has won in recent years. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

Panache and Spice Tandoori are just yards apart and between them they have undoubtedly made Elgin Scotland’s current curry king.

The two businesses have incredibly shared the crown of being the best Asian Restaurant in the country in four of the last five years.

Despite going up against large firms from the big cities, the duo have consistently served up meals to impress the judges.

Between mystery diners, cook-offs and intense questionnaires, they regularly come out on top with prizes covering the walls at Panache and filling a trophy cabinet at Spice Tandoori.

So what makes Elgin’s Panache and Spice Tandoori the best Indian restaurants in Scotland? The Press and Journal visited both to find out.

Panache passion begins at young age

Panache is currently Scotland’s reigning Indian restaurant of the year at the Asian Curry Awards.

Dubbed the “Curry Oscars” by chef Jabir Hussain, the establishment also took the title home in 2021 and 2019.

Jabir’s passion for Indian cooking started when he was a child with his mum and sister, and grew after he started working in the family restaurant in Birmingham.

Panache staff sitting at table with Indian food and awards.
The Panache teams says attention to detail makes the difference. Pictured back row: Ma Alarm Hosen, Morgan Riddell, Charlotte Mackie, Sandra Gryc, Kuba Kosinski, Adeela Asif. Picture sitting: manager Anne Townsley, chef Jabir Hussain. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

After moving to Elgin in 2009 he started working at Akash, changing the name to Panache in 2018 after he took the reins.

Very quickly he wanted to put his own mark on it to help make it one of the best restaurants of its kind in Scotland, also winning honours at Scottish Curry Awards.

He said: “It was a fresh start. We had a new team, some experienced chefs, new menus, so I wanted a new name too.

“I just wanted to change the things we did very slightly. We changed the curry spice we were using to still give it the taste without as much heat for those who don’t like it, we added some mango to our korma to give it more flavour.

Curry close-up
Goan curry from Panache. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I’ve worked in restaurants here a long time. You get to know what people like and don’t like.”

It wasn’t just the food that got an overhaul. New plates, cutlery, glasses and cups were brought in to create a unique atmosphere with the attention to detail extending to customised mints and carrier bags for takeaways.

Manager Anne Townsley said: “It isn’t necessarily that we do anything different with our service, we just make sure it is consistently good.

Exterior of Panache
Panache is on South Street in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We train up a lot of local people and give them the knowledge of the food and spices so they can talk to the customers, they work really hard at it.”

Spice Tandoori a landmark building in Elgin

Just around the corner is Spice Tandoori, Scotland’s Asian Restaurant of the Year at the 2020 Asian Curry Awards.

They also claimed the Scottish crown at the Asian Restaurant Awards in 2020 and 2023, meaning there isn’t much space left in their trophy cabinet.

Manager Hussain Zakaria has assembled a team of three chefs that each have almost 20 years of experience.

Spice Tandoori team holding awards.
Spice Tandoori also have an enviable selection of awards. Pictured: Head waiter Ashraful Hibban, Charlie Sutherland Waiter, manager Hussain Zakaria Manager, assistant manager San Peterson, Finlay Bacon. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It means they’re able to serve up an enviable menu of house specials to cater to a range of tastes.

Mr Zakaria said: “Everybody’s different. We try to do our own specialties alongside the common curries everyone knows.

“We have the Shannanda, which has strawberry sauce. It’s our mix of Indian and Scottish, it’s something different.

“We work hard on coming up with new dishes. We try them out, put them to the test, and if people like them then they go on the menu.”

Exterior of Spice Tandoori.
The Spice Tandoori building is an Elgin landmark. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Spice Tandoori is the largest Indian restaurant in Elgin and is hard to miss being in a former church on a prominent town centre corner.

Mr Zakaria said: “Everybody knows the building. You can’t drive past it and not know that we’re here.

“It’s a really excellent building inside though too. I think it creates an atmosphere everyone likes.”

Does Elgin curry success surprise judges?

Spice Tandoori and Panache regularly fly the flag for Elgin against Indian restaurants from some of the UK’s biggest cities.

Hundreds of businesses come together for award ceremonies in London with some requiring intense cook-offs as part of the judging process.

View of Panache table from above.
Service is everything for the Panache team. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

So, do Panache and Spice Tandoori find themselves having to explain where Elgin is to the judges when they get there?

Mr Hussain said: “It doesn’t matter where you’re from. It comes down to your food and the service, it doesn’t matter where you’re from.

“The community in Elgin gives us a lot of support, which makes a big difference when it comes to awards because the judges see that.”

Indian food from Spice Tandoori viewed from above.
Meals at Spice Tandoori are regarded as some of the best in Scotland. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Zakaria said: “At the start you maybe got someone asking where Elgin is, but when you tell them about Speyside and whisky then they know.

“We’ve seen though that people are starting to recognise Elgin though. It’s getting a good reputation.”

Growth of Christmas curries at Panache and Spice Tandoori

One change both restaurants have seen over the last 10 years is the growth of Elgin families turning away from traditional turkey for curries in Indian restaurants on Christmas Day.

The festive period has always been the busiest time for both Spice Tandoori and Panache.

Close-up of fish bhuna curry.
Fish bhuna curry at Panache may not be a traditional Christmas meal, but is becoming increasingly popular. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

However, both have seen a rise in people wanting to dine with them on Christmas Day itself with no turkey or pigs in blanket in sight.

Mr Hussain said: “We don’t have any space now on Christmas Day. It used to be quieter but it’s really busy now.

“We’re very popular now for a lot of events. We get a lot of wedding parties in now too.”

Panache

  • Address: 21 South St, Elgin IV30 1JZ
  • Telephone: 01343 544000
  • Online menu: HERE

Spice Tandoori

  • Address: 9A Moss Street, Elgin, IV30 1LU
  • Telephone: 01343 540932
  • Online menu: HERE

Conversation