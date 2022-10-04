Elgin’s Spice Tandoori wins Scotland’s Regional Restaurant of the Year award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Indian restaurant in Elgin has been left feeling “so proud” after being the only Scottish nominee to take home a national award.

Spice Tandoori, which opened in 2005, was voted Scotland’s Regional Restaurant of the Year at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2022.

Finalists were selected by customers through survey data and go head-to-head in a cook off.

Around 2,400 restaurants specialising in Asian cuisine entered the contest, and winners were announced at an event in London.

‘We overcame the pressure’

Spice Tandoori’s manager Hussain Zakaria admitted that they felt the pressure to be “perfect” as they competed with other restaurant’s dishes.

He said: “There was definite pressure, there’s like a 100 people and you’re cooking live, the judges are there, there’s a cameraman and the media.

“It had to be perfect, you can’t go wrong. but we overcame the pressure, we made it.”

‘Facing difficulties with price of gas and electricity’

Mr Zakaria hopes their win will now encourage even more people to visit their restaurant as they currently deal with the cost of living crisis.

“It’s out of this world, we’re very excited because it’s been difficult for us after the pandemic and with the recent economic problem.

“We’re facing the difficulties with the price of gas and electricity, to get this success for our business.

“Our staff behind the scenes work really hard, so do our customers and we’d like to encourage more people to come to our restaurant and enjoy it.

“We’ve worked so hard to stay in the competitive market and we’ve managed to get that (award) we’re really proud,” he added.

Spice Tandoori was the only Scottitsh restauraunt to take home an award with other British winners coming from Newcastle and Manchester.