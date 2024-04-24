Man, 56, pronounced dead at scene of crash involving car and lorry near Craigellachie

A 56-year-old man has died in a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A941 near Craigellachie.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision near the junction for the A95 at about 4.25pm on Tuesday.

It involved a Vauxhall Crossland and Mercedes HGV.

The male rear passenger of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other people, the driver of the car and two passengers, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The lorry driver was not injured.

Police, the fire service and ambulance service all rushed to the A941 Craigellachie to Elgin road near Telford Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

A fire service spokesperson confirmed crews had to use specialist cutting equipment to remove a person from the car.

Five appliances and a heavy rescue unit were dispatched from Inverness, alongside two ambulances.

The road was closed for more than 15 hours while a full crash investigation was carried out.

It was reopened by 8am on Wednesday.

Witnesses asked to come forward

Police have confirmed inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Road Policing Sergeant Iain Nicolson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and everyone involved in this incident.

“As our inquiries continue, I’d appeal to anyone with information to come forward. I’d be particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the area around the time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2517 of April 23.